5 Of The Best Unlimited Cell Phone Plans In 2024: What They Have To Offer

You might have the newest iPhone or Samsung Galaxy, but that's not going to do as much as you want without a good unlimited plan to go with it. With so many carriers available, it can be a challenge to find the best plan. So, let's narrow it down and look at the big three carriers: T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T.

It can be tricky to find a plan that supports all your needs while sticking to your budget, especially when considering coverage. While the big three phone carriers are typically readily available to consumers no matter where they live, coverage isn't created equally. That will be important to consider when choosing the best-unlimited phone plan.

Some carriers offer additional perks to sweeten the deal, like restaurant discounts or free subscriptions to Netflix or Hulu. They also offer various discounts for members of the military, student status, and age. That's why it's not as cut and dry when picking a cell phone plan as it might be for picking home internet. So, here's a short list to help you narrow your search.