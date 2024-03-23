What To Know Before Switching Phone Service To AT&T

Before switching to AT&T, there are some important questions to ask yourself. What kind of coverage will you have in your area? Are you looking to bring over your current device or buy a new one? What's your budget? These all need to be answered before making an informed decision on what plan to choose.

Like most carriers, AT&T offers multiple phone plans. What plan is best for you depends on a myriad of different factors. Ultimate plans, as the name suggests, provide unlimited talk, text, and data. This is for those out there who rely heavily on their phone. There are also a number of value plans for those on a budget.

Outlined below are some details and discounts you should check out before choosing a plan, as well as how to keep your data and phone number when switching to AT&T. Some of the lesser-known perks are also provided to eligible current AT&T customers.