What To Know Before Switching Phone Service To AT&T
Before switching to AT&T, there are some important questions to ask yourself. What kind of coverage will you have in your area? Are you looking to bring over your current device or buy a new one? What's your budget? These all need to be answered before making an informed decision on what plan to choose.
Like most carriers, AT&T offers multiple phone plans. What plan is best for you depends on a myriad of different factors. Ultimate plans, as the name suggests, provide unlimited talk, text, and data. This is for those out there who rely heavily on their phone. There are also a number of value plans for those on a budget.
Outlined below are some details and discounts you should check out before choosing a plan, as well as how to keep your data and phone number when switching to AT&T. Some of the lesser-known perks are also provided to eligible current AT&T customers.
How to check AT&T's coverage
Coverage maps are an essential tool when choosing the best cell carrier for you because they show if your area is covered and, if so, what speeds you can expect. AT&T's coverage map lets you type your address into its search box to bring up your region. You can also zoom in on an area manually. Above the search box, there's an option to sort the map based on the type of plan, wireless or prepaid. Coverage may be different depending on the plan.
The colors represent different coverage types. The Aqua blue color is 4G LTE coverage, while the darker color is 5G. You'll only experience 5G speeds if you have a phone that takes advantage of 5G. It's also worth noting that the 5G speed outlined by AT&T isn't an incredible leap in speed over 4G LTE because it's a low-band connection. 5G+, on the other hand, portrayed as the darkest blue, has mid-band and high-band connections that bring the fastest speeds available from AT&T. This option is often found in big cities equipped with the necessary infrastructure.
The green areas represent partner coverage. In those areas, you can use your device to tap into other wireless service providers partnered with AT&T. This can come in handy if you travel frequently. Depending on your active plan, there may be additional charges. Speed also may be limited in these areas.
How to check your device compatibility
AT&T allows you to bring over your current device when switching to the carrier. That said, not all phones are eligible. You can determine if your phone is eligible by checking this AT&T sheet to see if the network has tested and approved your device. Where this number is on your phone can differ depending on your manufacturer and operating system. To find your iPhone's model number, open Settings, tap General, select About, and then note the model name and number on the screen.
On Android devices, open the Settings app, scroll down, and select About Phone (sometimes listed as About Device). If your Model number is not on the About Phone page, select the Model option to open a new menu with your model number displayed.
If you have an older phone and want to know its model, you might have to do it the old-fashioned way. To do this, open the back cover and remove the battery. Then, you can read the model number in the battery compartment. It's usually denoted by a white label.
How many lines you need
An important thing to consider when switching to AT&T is how many lines you'll need. AT&T offers sizable per-line discounts for those opening multiple lines. For example, Unlimited Premium PL on an account with one line is $85.99/month. But, if you were to add five lines to your plan, the monthly cost would be $45.99 for each line. Both plans offer the same features, such as unlimited talk, text, and data. They also provide 60GB of hotspot data per line per month.
Additionally, there are discounts for bringing over multiple smartphones. If you bring four smartphones with you when enrolling in an unlimited plan, you may be eligible for a $30/month plan for each line for up to 36 months. Value Plus VL customers get a similar deal, eligible for a $25 a month per line plan when transferring four smartphones.
AT&T can be a tempting choice for those with big families. But for those who fly solo, a more affordable wireless provider that caters to your needs may be a better choice.
You may be eligible for a discount
Before signing up with AT&T, it's a good idea to see if you're eligible for exclusive savings. These are often nothing to scoff at, as AT&T provides a 25% discount to individuals in certain fields of work. Active-duty military, veterans, and teachers are all eligible for the discount on unlimited plans. The 25% off is applied to every line in a plan, so family members can get the discount too. Healthcare workers such as nurses, physicians, and physician assistants also get the discount. You can sign up on the AT&T website or in person with proof of eligibility.
First responders and public safety professionals can also receive the discount in addition to a bonus service. Eligible customers get access to FirstNet, which provides a priority connection that isn't throttled, and a Dedicated Security Operations Center for secure communications. To use the features, customers need a 4G LTE compatible, FirstNet-capable device.
Even if you aren't eligible for the discounts outlined, you may still be eligible for a price reduction. Business employees can receive a $10 per month per line discount if their employer is partnered with AT&T. You can check eligibility on the AT&T website. Finally, AARP members also get some perks with AT&T. Members can get 15% off eligible accessories, $10 off a month per line, and waived activation and upgrade fees.
You can keep your number and data
Eligible phone numbers, which you can check on the AT&T website, can transfer with you. This can only be done if your old service is still active during the switch. You can do this online by choosing Keep My Number at checkout. It can also be done in person at an AT&T location. When transferring the number, you will need your social security number, digital account number from your previous carrier, and passcode.
If you're upgrading your mobile device with AT&T, transferring your data can also save you a lot of time. There are multiple ways to transfer your data to a new device on AT&T. The transfer method can depend on your device's manufacturer. Samsung users can use Smart Switch. For everyone else, the AT&T Personal Cloud app is available to transfer your data. This service can transfer your photos, videos, music, contacts, and documents. You can also transfer your data the old-fashioned way by connecting to a computer and backing up your files there.