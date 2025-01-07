The Android Travel Trick That Can Get Wi-Fi To All Of Your Other Devices While Flying

As a frequent traveler, I'm always looking for a way to make my ventures more convenient and productive. I recently learned a trick that allows me to connect to airplane (or even cruise ship) Wi-Fi and share it out to a number of different devices. Often, when you connect to Wi-Fi on a passenger vehicle, it comes with two restrictions. First, you have to pay for it, and second, when you do, it's limited to just one device.

I'm a user of both the iPhone 16 and various Android devices (often the OnePlus Open), and before I learned this trick, I usually connected with my iPhone. The iPhone is what I use to do most of my gaming and movie watching when I'm strapped to a seat in a metal tube at 35,000 feet. Well, it turns out I was shortchanging myself all along.

If you connect to Wi-Fi with an Android phone, you can then turn on the phone's Wi-Fi hotspot feature and just like that, you're broadcasting your own Wi-Fi signal, piggybacking off the plane's Wi-Fi. It's similar to using your Android phone as a Wi-Fi repeater, but instead of filling a dead spot in your home, you're connecting multiple devices to a single connection.

