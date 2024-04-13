What's Included In T-Mobile's Magenta Max 55+ Plan (And How It Compares To Others)
T-Mobile has a selection of plans designed for customers over the age of 55, with the T-Mobile Magenta Max 55+ service including a range of benefits beyond the standard perks commonly offered. From free streaming to complimentary AAA membership and affordable call rates when traveling abroad, it's packed full of benefits that can come in handy. That said, given that the Magenta Max 55+ plan is not exactly inexpensive, it's best to familiarize yourself with all that it offers so that you can evaluate whether it justifies the cost and consider if it's aligned with your own needs.
Ultimately, whether you're switching your phone service to T-Mobile for the first time or upgrading from another contract you currently have with the carrier, moving may require some adjustment. Given this, it's a good idea to do your homework before you make a decision. To help make this process easier, here's a quick breakdown of all the key perks included in T-Mobile's Magenta Max 55+ package. Wherever possible, we've compared the benefits of this service to others in the market, so that you're able to decide if this plan is the best one out there for you.
Unlimited high-speed premium data
If you consume a lot of data, you'll enjoy the Magenta Max 55+ plan, given that it's high-speed, premium, and unlimited 5G and 4G LTE. This means that your speeds will not be throttled, even when there is network congestion. Other unlimited services also typically allow you to use as much data as you like, but after a certain amount, the speed becomes restricted, and you can feel the pinch when it's a busy network. This occurs in the cases of the Magenta 55+ and Go5G 55 packages, which limit premium data to 100GB.
Furthermore, you get 40GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data, which can come in handy if you're frequenting places without Wi-Fi connectivity. In comparison, the Magenta 55+ gives you 5GB of mobile hotspot, and the Go5G 55 includes 15GB. If you need more than 40GB, alternatives you may want to consider include the Go5G Next 55 and Go5G Plus 55, both of which offer 50GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data.
Keep in mind, though, that while the additional data (both regular and hotspot) might seem nice, you'll need to use it consistently for this to be a good enough reason to switch. Beyond these data-related perks, customers who are subscribed to the Magenta Max 55+ get all the standard benefits, like 5G access, unlimited talk and text, and Wi-Fi calling, which are offered with other T-Mobile plans.
Complimentary subscription to streaming services
It's likely that you're already using a few streaming services, and you might even be paying for them individually. The good news is that if you switch to T-Mobile's Magenta Max 55+ plan, you get access to Apple TV+ and Netflix for free. The Netflix subscription is for the Standard version with ads, so this might not be useful if you like watching ad-free content. It's also worth knowing that if you already have a Netflix account, you can link this offer to it so you don't lose your current watch history and streaming preferences.
In terms of video quality, this package allows you to access up to 4K UHD videos, which is great for watching your favorite movies and shows in the best resolution. This particular T-Mobile plan does not offer a free Hulu subscription, but you can get Hulu for free with T-Mobile if you opt for the Go5G Next 55 service. However, Go5G Next 55 is more expensive, and the Hulu subscription you get is not ad-free.
Travel-related perks
The Magenta Max 55+ plan offers a host of travel-related perks, which is great if you're frequently abroad or plan to be in the future. Talk and text, as well as up to 5GB of high-speed data, are free when you travel to Canada and Mexico. For most other countries, you get to enjoy calls at $0.25 per minute and free texts when abroad. T-Mobile Magenta Max 55+ customers can also text on flights, plus enjoy W-Fi with streaming on selected airlines like Alaska Airlines, American, Delta, and United.
Beyond the call, text, and data benefits, travelers can also take advantage of the T-Mobile Travel program, which offers discounts of up to 40% on hotel bookings and rental cars. If you like road trips, a one-year AAA membership comes with the Magenta Max 55+ plan at no extra cost. All these travel-related perks come as standard across 55 and 55+ T-Mobile packages, including the Go5G Next 55, Go5G Plus 55, Go5G 55, and the Magenta 55. So, if you're opting for the Magenta Max to supplement your globe-trotting, it might be worth double-checking that other services aren't just as worthwhile.
Better control over calls and voicemails
Scam Shield Premium is another benefit available on Magenta Max, and other Magenta plans. This app can simplify your life by sending unwanted calls from fundraising agencies, telemarketers, and political associations to your voicemail so you don't have to deal with them directly. Calls you receive from unknown numbers go through a reverse number search, and you can choose to block these numbers at any time.
The Premium version of Scam Shield also sends you a transcription of voicemails via SMS, helping you quickly access the content of the message and discard it if you don't find it useful. This can be a significant benefit if you're dealing with too many solicitation calls and messages. This perk is also available with plans like the Go5G Next 55 and Go5G Plus 55 but is not available as part of the Go5G 55 or Magenta 55+ plan.
What are the various contracts and costs?
The T-Mobile Magenta Max 55+ plan is in the middle of the price range compared to some of T-Mobile's other senior-focused contracts. The service costs $150 per month for three phone lines, but if you opt for AutoPay, you get a $5 discount per line, bringing the total cost down to $135. There are also other ways to save money on your T-Mobile bill, including bringing your own smartphone when you switch to the plan.
In comparison, the Go5G Next 55 package — one of the most expensive offerings from T-Mobile — amounts to $180 per month. This has three lines (with the AutoPay discount). The Go5G Plus 55 plan costs $150 per month for three lines with AutoPay, while the Go5G 55 comes up to $120 per month with the same. The Magenta 55+ is the least expensive, costing $105 per month for three lines with the AutoPay discount. None of the plans have annual service contracts, which means you can move to a different plan or carrier if you're not satisfied with T-Mobile's service at any time.