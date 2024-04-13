What's Included In T-Mobile's Magenta Max 55+ Plan (And How It Compares To Others)

If you consume a lot of data, you'll enjoy the Magenta Max 55+ plan, given that it's high-speed, premium, and unlimited 5G and 4G LTE. This means that your speeds will not be throttled, even when there is network congestion. Other unlimited services also typically allow you to use as much data as you like, but after a certain amount, the speed becomes restricted, and you can feel the pinch when it's a busy network. This occurs in the cases of the Magenta 55+ and Go5G 55 packages, which limit premium data to 100GB.

Furthermore, you get 40GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data, which can come in handy if you're frequenting places without Wi-Fi connectivity. In comparison, the Magenta 55+ gives you 5GB of mobile hotspot, and the Go5G 55 includes 15GB. If you need more than 40GB, alternatives you may want to consider include the Go5G Next 55 and Go5G Plus 55, both of which offer 50GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data.

Keep in mind, though, that while the additional data (both regular and hotspot) might seem nice, you'll need to use it consistently for this to be a good enough reason to switch. Beyond these data-related perks, customers who are subscribed to the Magenta Max 55+ get all the standard benefits, like 5G access, unlimited talk and text, and Wi-Fi calling, which are offered with other T-Mobile plans.