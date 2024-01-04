Here's How To Get Free Hulu With T-Mobile

The streaming landscape was once made up of only a few major services with relatively straightforward plans, but that time has come and gone. Along with several different methods to access Hulu content, T-Mobile is now offering yet another way — and it's technically free. As part of its Go5G Next plan, which was introduced last year, you'll be able to stream Hulu at no extra cost. Even better, this isn't a promotional deal that will only last for a limited time; it will be a permanent free subscription included with your wireless bill. Depending on how many phone lines you're including and which discounts you're eligible for, Go5G Next can cost as low as $80 per month, including access to Hulu.

Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy, and Products at T-Mobile, says that with this promotional deal, "T-Mobile customers get the best value and the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless — just for being customers, without having to pay a penny more." One catch, however, is that the complimentary Hulu plan is Hulu With Ads. After 12 months, you'll need to actively continue the free subscription — otherwise, your Hulu account will auto-renew at the standard Hulu with Ads price (currently $7.99 per month.) Also, this deal is only available in the U.S., and additional terms apply. Hulu on Us will be available to T-Mobile customers on the Go5G Next plan beginning January 24, 2024.