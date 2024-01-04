Here's How To Get Free Hulu With T-Mobile
The streaming landscape was once made up of only a few major services with relatively straightforward plans, but that time has come and gone. Along with several different methods to access Hulu content, T-Mobile is now offering yet another way — and it's technically free. As part of its Go5G Next plan, which was introduced last year, you'll be able to stream Hulu at no extra cost. Even better, this isn't a promotional deal that will only last for a limited time; it will be a permanent free subscription included with your wireless bill. Depending on how many phone lines you're including and which discounts you're eligible for, Go5G Next can cost as low as $80 per month, including access to Hulu.
Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy, and Products at T-Mobile, says that with this promotional deal, "T-Mobile customers get the best value and the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless — just for being customers, without having to pay a penny more." One catch, however, is that the complimentary Hulu plan is Hulu With Ads. After 12 months, you'll need to actively continue the free subscription — otherwise, your Hulu account will auto-renew at the standard Hulu with Ads price (currently $7.99 per month.) Also, this deal is only available in the U.S., and additional terms apply. Hulu on Us will be available to T-Mobile customers on the Go5G Next plan beginning January 24, 2024.
How to access T-Mobile's Hulu on Us plan
To get Hulu at no extra cost, you simply have to subscribe to T-Mobile's Go5G Next plan. If you're already a T-Mobile customer but subscribe to one of its more affordable plans — including Essentials, Magenta, Magenta MAX, or Go5G Plus — you can upgrade through your online account. If you currently use another carrier, such as Verizon or AT&T, you can sign up to T-Mobile either in person by visiting a local T-Mobile store or straight from your couch by doing it online. If you prefer not to sign up online, you can start the process by calling 1-800-T-MOBILE. Here's how to access Hulu on Us by signing up for T-Mobile Go5G Next:
- Visit T-Mobile's Phone Plan Benefits page.
- Select how many phone lines you would like toward the top of the page. You can buy new devices or use your existing phone for the new plan.
- If you are a first responder, veteran, military service member, or aged 55 and up, select the appropriate box to receive a monthly discount.
- Scroll down and click "Select Phone Plan" under the Go5G Next tier, which is the leftmost column.
- You can add any additional devices you'd like to bundle with the purchase, including smartwatches, tablets, and hotspots.
- Click Continue to Cart when you're ready.
- Enter your shipping and billing information and check out.
That's it — once you're a Go5G Next member, you'll have access to T-Mobile's Hulu on Us service once it's made available on January 24. Since it's the company's most premium tier, you'll also have access to other benefits you didn't have before.
Hulu isn't the only free streaming service you can get
T-Mobile's most expensive plan comes with the most benefits, and Hulu isn't even the only free streaming service included with the tier. Current subscribers to T-Mobile's Go5G Next plan also have access to its similar Apple TV+ on Us and Netflix on Us services. Just as with the new Hulu on Us benefit, these perks give T-Mobile customers free subscriptions that are embedded into the cost of their wireless plan. Netflix on Us is similar to Hulu on Us in that it only offers the cheapest streaming tier — in this case, Netflix Basic, which limits you to one screen at a time. However, as streaming services continue to raise their prices, T-Mobile hopes that even basic tiers are incentive enough to upgrade to its premium wireless plan.
In addition to offering free access to major streaming platforms, Go5G Next also offers free subscriptions to MLB.TV each professional baseball season. Collectively, these streaming benefits can amount to savings of $400 per year or $35 per month. Other perks with Go5G Next include free in-flight Wi-Fi on major U.S. airlines, free high-speed data at over 215 destinations, Scam Shield protection, yearly device upgrades, and more.
And, of course, the Go5G Next tier includes access to T-Mobile's 5G network, which covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles — more coverage area than AT&T and Verizon combined — and which the company says is "America's largest, fastest and most-awarded 5G network." Finally, T-Mobile promises that existing Go5G Next subscribers will always have the same discounts on devices as new customers, who traditionally are offered better deals to incentivize its patronage.