What Causes An Airplane To Dutch Roll And Just How Dangerous Is It?

There are a number of aeronautical phenomena that pilots learn about in order to keep themselves and their passengers safe. Many of these, like the Dutch roll, the uninitiated are unaware of. A Dutch roll is named after a maneuver ice skaters in the Netherlands are known for performing, swaying from side to side on the blade's outer edge while also moving back and forth from right to left. Dutch rolls in the air are typically caused by high-speed winds. If one occurs, it can damage the plane's tail and fuselage.

Dutch rolls are potentially dangerous and have caused disastrous incidents midair. Commercial airplanes have a system known as the yaw dampener that can mitigate the effects of a Dutch roll. If an aircraft isn't equipped with a yaw dampener, pilots are trained to reduce the maneuver's effects, just as they're trained to both fly in and avoid extreme weather.

But exactly what is a Dutch roll? Ken Byrnes – assistant dean, associate professor of aeronautical science, and chairman of the Flight Department at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida — told USA Today: "In Dutch roll, the aircraft experiences a rolling motion primarily driven by the design ... of the wings, while simultaneously yawing due to the adverse yaw effect caused by the sideslip angle. This coupled motion results in a dynamic instability where the aircraft oscillates in both roll and yaw directions."

