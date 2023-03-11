Is In-Flight Wi-Fi Worth The Cost Or Should You Save Your Money?

Longer flights can get a little dull at times. If you're only in the air for an hour or two, you can usually occupy yourself without going online, but what about the flights that take six, eight, or even 12 hours? That's a large chunk of time, and whether you need it for work or extra entertainment, you might want to fill that time with internet access. This often means buying in-flight Wi-Fi, but is it really worth the money?

These days, most airlines offer access to in-flight Wi-Fi. This can help kill some time in the absence of a cellular connection. While you may lose your phone signal throughout your flight (or even rarely have it at all), onboard Wi-Fi is meant to be a more stable and faster alternative.

Unfortunately, there are many downsides to buying into the service, and it's important for you to know them before you decide to spend your money after takeoff.