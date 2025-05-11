Yes, American Airlines Will Offer Free Wi-Fi, But There's A Catch

It's been a long time coming, but American Airlines is ready to offer free Wi-Fi on its flights. This follows similar moves by Delta and United, which began offering free Wi-Fi to their loyalty program members back in 2023 and 2025, respectively. While most major airlines still charge for in-flight Wi-Fi, a growing number have decided to make it free but with a few strings attached. When flying with these airlines, you no longer have to go offline or pay to stay online. Instead, you can work, stay in touch with friends, keep family updated on your travels, even post to social media — and you won't have to pull out your credit card to do it.

Advertisement

The rollout of free high-speed Wi-Fi on American Airlines flights is set to begin in January 2026. American has partnered with AT&T to make this happen and expects the service to be available on over two million flights each year. When paired with the free Wi-Fi already available in many airports, travelers will now be able to stay connected during all stages of their travels without spending a dime. However, there is one catch. If you'd like to connect to that free Wi-Fi on an American flight, you'll need to be a member of the AAdvantage loyalty program.