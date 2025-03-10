The US Airports With The Fastest Free Wi-Fi (Ranked By Ookla)

Airports, in theory, should be one of the places folks spend the least time. After all, they're crossroads for those flying from one location to another, so there shouldn't be a lot of downtime for those waiting to board their flight. However, as anyone who has flown could tell you, getting stuck in an airport for an extended period is not only possible, but extremely common.

If you end up in such a scenario, you'll want something to keep yourself occupied. A book or magazine can do the trick, and you should have the must-have gadgets for airport layovers. For most, though, a phone, tablet, or laptop is perfect. Not only can offline apps help time go by, but an internet connection is immensely helpful. And airports typically have free public Wi-Fi to connect to.

While there are things you shouldn'd do or should stop doing on public Wi-Fi, so long as you're responsible, there's no harm in connecting. But airport Wi-Fi isn't the same across the board, and Wi-Fi speed vary from airport to airport. So you can plan for your next trip, these are the U.S. airports with the fastest free Wi-Fi, as compiled by data-research company Ookla, across the United States.

