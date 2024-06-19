Pros & Cons Of Using A Wi-Fi Mesh System For Your Home

The biggest draw of using a Wi-Fi mesh network is that it ensures your internet reaches the furthest points of your home without using cables, but that's not the only benefit. Compared to Wi-Fi range extenders, a mesh network loses less speed as it spreads the connection throughout your house. No matter where you are, each node offers similar speeds as if you were connected to the primary router. Additionally, it stays on the same network, preventing you from having to switch networks as you would have to do with an extender. There is no size limitation to a mesh network, so you can add or remove as many connection points once you figure out how many Wi-Fi mesh nodes you need.

Setting up a Wi-Fi mesh is also super simple. Most devices only require you to plug them in and maybe tap a few buttons on their mobile app to get started. From there, mesh networks are fully automated, and if there is ever a problem, the app will tell you exactly what's going on. There's no need to dive deep into your network settings or your router, making it incredibly easy to use for even the most novice of users.

There's also effectively zero downtime when using a mesh network unless your main internet source goes out. If one of the nodes goes down, the network diverts the communication to one of the others, ensuring you stay connected. The only caveat to this is if the primary routers go down, so will the Wi-Fi mesh, as that's what's actually connected to the modem.