Here's How To Tell How Many Wi-Fi Mesh Nodes You Need

Though most people still use either a single Wi-Fi router with their internet modem, or a gateway that combines both the modem and router functionality, a growing number of consumers are embracing the mesh network.

As the name implies, a mesh network is simply a wireless network spread across a large area using multiple wireless access points (called "nodes"), ensuring that your home or office is blanketed by the Wi-Fi network. This type of connectivity is used to, for example, ensure that the basement and attic levels of a house also receive a strong Wi-Fi signal.

Whether you live in a large house, or simply want the strongest signal possible in every room in your apartment, mesh networking is the way to go — assuming you don't mind spending a bit to get all of the hardware you need. Depending on the mesh network system you choose, each node — a small physical device placed in different rooms — can be expensive at around $100 each.

To avoid overspending on an unnecessary number of these devices, you should first figure out the square footage of your home. Evaluate the layout and determine exactly how many access points you need for a robust Wi-Fi experience, regardless of which room you're in.