Why Do Some Laptops Not Have Ethernet Ports?

For a very long time, getting wired to the internet simply meant grabbing a cable, finding that rectangular Ethernet port, and clicking it into place. There were no network names to scroll through and no complicated passwords to punch in, and certainly a very low chance of the signal dropping halfway through a download. Then came the thinner laptops. In a world where even USB-A ports are disappearing, the humble Ethernet port has no place.

Of course, the reason mainly comes down to size. An Ethernet port is a chunky thing, and with the housing included, it can occupy more than 13mm on the side of a laptop. Meanwhile, most ultrabooks these days measure somewhere between 11 and 16mm thick. But even that figure is taken at its thickest point — many actually have a wedge design that tapers to a noticeably slimmer profile at the front edge.

Sadly, the Ethernet port is not a flexible thing either. It relies on the RJ45 plug, which has stayed the same fixed size for decades. Shrinking it would mean that every cable and router out there would stop fitting it. Unlike USB, which evolved with the times and shrank down to the modern USB-C standard, the good old Ethernet never got the same treatment. And when a company wants to shave a machine down to something you can slide into a folder, this is one of the first parts to go.