Do USB To Ethernet Adapters Work Well? Here's What Users Have To Say

The median internet connection speed in the United States according to Ookla is just under 290 Mbps — which is plenty more than what most day-to-day operations on the internet ask for. This includes activities such as 4K video streaming, file downloads, and more. Some of the fastest Wi-Fi routers you can buy offer speeds up to 10,000 Mbps, and advancements in technologies like Wi-Fi 7 let modern smartphones and devices reap higher benefits.

Despite this, sticking to a wired Ethernet connection is almost always regarded as the wiser alternative — especially if your setup is stationary. Connections to the internet facilitated through Ethernet don't suffer from the occasional latency spikes, signal interference, or network congestion — elements that can haunt PC gamers the most. Desktop PCs and most gaming laptops feature an RJ45 port, which lets you connect to the internet at the best possible speeds, given you choose the right Ethernet cable.

This is, of course, assuming you haven't picked up a shiny new MacBook or a thin and light laptop that's skimped out on the Ethernet port. Are you now fully reliant on the Wi-Fi chip inside your machine? Fortunately, a quick search on Amazon yields several USB to Ethernet adapters — but how well do they work? Turns out, the right adapter can deliver Ethernet speeds up to 1,000 Mbps — which is actually the standard speed in most gaming laptops that feature gigabit Ethernet connectivity.

