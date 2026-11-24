14 Audio Gadgets That Make Great Gifts For Music Lovers
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There are plenty of ways to buy a gift for that special music lover in your life. You could, for example, buy them a physical copy of an album they particularly like, get them concert tickets, or opt for some merchandise from their favorite artist or band. Those are all worth considering, but there's another option: buying them an audio- or music-related gadget.
These come in many shapes and forms, from a new pair of headphones to a turntable or digital audio player, with plenty more in between. Now, this won't be the easiest task, as you will have to take your loved one's preferences (what sort of sound signature they like, for example) into account and know what they already have, lest your gift end up being a downgrade. We can't help there, of course. We can, however, point you in the right direction and offer a range of audio gadgets that would make great gifts for all sorts of music lovers.
Anker Soundcore Space A40
Anker is definitely best known for its wide array of charging gadgets, but the company has grown far beyond those confines. Anker's Soundcore sub-brand, which makes everything from wireless earbuds to projectors, is a great example of just how wide-reaching Anker's scope is now. While you may balk at buying a pair of earbuds from a company better known for power banks, the reality is that Anker's products have helped establish it as a major player in the wireless earbud market, with many compelling offerings at various price points.
The Anker Soundcore Space A40 is one of the company's more affordable options, retailing for $80 and often available for quite a bit less. And while the budget pricing clearly indicates they won't be competing with the big names in the wireless earbud space, they're a strong mid-tier pair that will likely satisfy a lot of people. By default, the Space A40s sound quite balanced and reasonably detailed, with plenty of room for software-based EQ via the companion app. Said app is also where you adjust and configure features like the — very good — ANC, transparency modes, and gestures.
Sony WF-1000XM6
Some wireless earbuds, like Apple's AirPods Pro 3 and Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, pride themselves on offering quality-of-life features like heart rate monitoring and live translations, alongside tight integration with a mobile OS. But if music is the priority, the Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds are our choice.
Yes, at $330, they're very pricey. No, the app experience can't rival Apple's or Samsung's. But the WF-1000XM6 has it where it counts: sound. Even our Adam Doud, who had reservations about the overall package, raved about the sound quality when he reviewed a pair in early 2026, stating that "if you want the best sound you can buy in this price range, there really isn't competition." They're balanced, detailed, quite fun, and very easy to listen to.
Sony has also improved the noise cancellation and mics, although the Japanese brand's flagship offering arguably still lags behind Apple and Bose in the former. Neither is bad, but you are giving up a bit here. That said, we'd wager that most music enthusiasts would accept the trade-off given how good these sound.
Audio-Technica AT-LP60X
If you know someone who's interested in getting into vinyl, or wants a simple upgrade from a junky thrift-store deck, then the $180 Audio-Technica AT-LP60X is worth a look. It's a fully automatic, belt-driven turntable that offers plenty of listening pleasure for the price, thanks to a reasonably warm, yet still clear sound that strikes a nice balance for most styles of music.
Is it the final word in vinyl playback? Of course not; there are cartridges alone that cost many times more than the LP60X, so don't expect the world from the AT. But it's more than adequate for its price. It's also very easy to use, with a fixed tonearm design meaning there's little setup to do beyond initial assembly. It has a built-in phono preamp, too, so your recipient can start spinning records without needing any other vinyl-specific equipment. Just an amp and speakers.
The main downside is that the fixed tonearm prevents you from swapping cartridges, which may limit its long-term viability. The integrated AT3600L cartridge is fine, though, and should serve most newbies well for a long time. If you're shopping for someone who already has a comparable turntable, check out our list of affordable sub-$600 turntables worth buying instead.
FiiO DM13
One of the most pleasing developments of the mid-2020s has been the resurgence of physical media. One of the main beneficiaries has been the compact disc, with sales climbing — Luminate's 2026 Midyear Report states that U.S. sales of new CDs increased by 16% in the first half of the year — and a range of great modern CD players on the market for new and old hobbyists alike.
If you know someone who's just getting their feet wet or you're trying to convert someone to the joys of collecting and listening to CDs, then a gift like the $165 FiiO DM13 CD player may be the play. The DM13's combo of sleek aesthetics, everyday usability (including CD ripping functionality and a rechargeable lithium battery), and, most importantly, great sound makes it a great starting point or first upgrade, and one that should last quite a while. In fact, we'd say it's good enough that some may never even need an upgrade.
FiiO makes a step-up model in the form of the DM15 R2R that our Andy Zahn reviewed (and loved), but it's quite a bit pricier at $270. We think it's worth it, but perhaps not as a gift for someone else (but more power to you if you can afford that). The closest alternative at the roughly $180 mark is likely the Moondrop Discdream 2.
HiBy R4
Smartphones are probably the most convenient way to play digital music on the go these days. They're always with us, support streaming, and, with a dongle digital-to-analog converter (DAC), work perfectly fine with audiophile-tier headphones. But many audiophiles still consider a digital audio player (DAP) a must-have gadget, not least for the satisfaction that a dedicated device, free of smartphone annoyances, can offer.
Some DAPs can cost thousands of dollars, but you don't need to spend anywhere near that to get a good one. The HiBy R4, for example, will set you back a relatively affordable $250 but offer an experience on par with products much higher in the head-fi pricing hierarchy. It sounds clean and broadly neutral, coming across as faithful to the music without being too boring, and is every bit the equal of my Cayin N3Ultra (which was about twice the price) in its non-tube mode.
You don't need to give up modern conveniences with the R4, either. You get Wi-Fi, so streaming apps are all available, and there's also Bluetooth support. The aesthetic may not be for everyone, admittedly, but the performance compensates for that quite well.
FiiO CP13
There aren't as many great modern cassette players available as CD players and turntables, so buying something for the tape lover in your life is pretty straightforward: just get the FiiO CP13. Yes, vintage Sony Walkmans are available, and you can get some great ones, but a new player will work out of the box, have a warranty, and should offer trouble-free listening (speed and azimuth adjustments aside, that is).
At around $90, it's certainly much pricier than the odd no-name $30 tape player you can occasionally find on Amazon, but its stylish design makes for a better gift than a generic slab of black plastic. It's also available in a transparent case, which is supremely '90s and a great way for someone to show off any fancy tapes they own.
Will the CP13 make tapes magically sound amazing? No, not really, but it won't shortchange them, either. Play a bad tape, and it'll sound bad; play a good one, and the CP13 should present it fairly faithfully — and look cool while doing so.
WiiM Pro Plus
Physical music is great, but one thing it doesn't offer is convenience. That's the specialty of streaming services like Spotify and Tidal. While they're not without issues — see Spotify's infamously poor royalty rates — they're a great way to fill gaps in a collection and discover new music.
Sure, you can hook a Bluetooth audio adapter to your amp and stream from a phone, but the better way is to use a dedicated network streamer like the WiiM Pro Plus. These connect directly to the internet and stream music in full quality through DACs that are a cut above cheap smartphone dongles or laptops. Install the accompanying app on your smartphone, hook the streamer's analog outputs to an amplifier or active speakers, and you're good to go.
The Pro Plus is our choice for its approachable $250 MSRP, great control app, enjoyable sound, and general ease of use. It supports all of the major streaming services (including Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect), has line and optical inputs, and can even be set up in a multiroom configuration. Alternatives include the Fosi Audio S3 or, if you're up for spending more, the WiiM Ultra, which adds a touchscreen, HDMI ARC, and a phono input.
FiiO KA11
Wired headphones are apparently staging a bit of a comeback, but one potential stumbling block for many is likely the fact that modern smartphones have ditched the headphone jack. Sure, there are standalone digital audio players out there, but those aren't nearly as convenient as using a smartphone to play music. Dongle DAC/amps like the FiiO KA11 offer a neat and affordable solution to that problem, connecting to a phone's USB-C port at one end and offering a handy 3.5mm headphone socket at the other.
The KA11 is a particularly great choice for a gift, as it's cheap at around $33 and is small enough to be an everyday carry item. Neither trait comes at the cost of performance, either. For one, FiiO claims an impressive 245 mW of output at 16 ohms and 200 mW at 32 ohms, which is enough for many price-appropriate headphones and in-ear monitors. The KA11 also sounds good, with a warmer and bass-focused tilt to the sound that should have broad appeal, making it a safe gift. Alternatives worth considering are the iFi Go Link, which is a bit pricier at $59 but is a bit more neutral-sounding, and the FiiO KA13 if your recipient uses balanced headphones.
CMF Headphone Pro
Nothing doesn't just make phones like the eye-catching Phone (3); the company also has a range of audio products that dates back to its Ear (1) true wireless earbuds from 2021. It launched its first pair of headphones, the $299 Headphone (1), in mid-2025, and quickly followed that release up with the CMF Headphone Pro, a much more affordable pair released via what was then its budget-oriented CMF sub-brand.
The Headphone Pro cost just $79, making them a genuine steal in a market where top-tier wireless headphones can cost well above $200. Sure, their rounded, minimalist design isn't nearly as unique as the full-fat Nothing offering, but we suspect that'll make them a much easier pair to buy for someone else. Add to that the three colors, including a fetching light green, and you might just have a recipe for gifting success.
Reviewers generally liked how the Headphone Pro sound, too. They're definitely on the bassy side, which is not too surprising in a budget pair, but they're good for the price, with usable ANC and solid battery life the icing on the cake.
Sony WH-1000XM6
If you're shopping for a pair of premium noise-canceling headphones, you're probably choosing between the Sony WH-1000XM6 and Apple AirPods Max 2. The latter is a good pair for sure, and the best choice for an Apple fan, but — just like with wireless earbuds — the Sony pair is the one we think a music lover will really get into. And they're cheaper, too, so there's that.
Of course, a pair of headphones that list at $460 is by no means affordable, but the Sony does a pretty good job of justifying that outlay. They sound amazing, for one, with a lively sound that doesn't sacrifice detail and accuracy for outright fun. LDAC support means you can get hi-res audio via Bluetooth, and there's even a spatial audio mode accessible via the Sony app for movie lovers. Noise canceling and call quality are excellent, too — on par with the best in the business.
Yes, there's a good case for Apple's flagship headphones in some situations, and we don't think anyone would be unhappy to get a pair of those as a gift. But if you want one of the best active noise-canceling headphones on the market, then the Sony is the pair to consider.
Sonos Era 100
There are enough great smart speakers out there that we could've populated this list with six or more and made a good case for each. Instead of that, though, we've opted for a single ecosystem-agnostic choice that most people would appreciate: the Sonos Era 100.
Sonos designed the Era 100 as a successor to the highly regarded Sonos One, improving on its already well-regarded predecessor with Bluetooth connectivity and proper stereo sound — courtesy of two tweeters — while retaining its streaming prowess and Sonos' software experience. Sonos also added an analog input via a USB-C adapter, allowing the Era 100 to be used with CD players or turntables as a starter setup.
The Era 100 is an upgrade over the One in terms of sound, too. It still has the clean and detailed sound that Sonos One fans will be familiar with, just taken up a notch overall. It sounds surprisingly big for its size. If your recipient isn't a fan of voice controls, you can save $30 and get them the microphone-free Era 100 SL instead.
WiiM Amp
A good stereo setup is very rewarding but can often take up space a person can't afford. Many great integrated amps are over 15 inches wide and 13 inches deep, and you'll still need to make room for a source, like a CD player or streamer, on top of that.
Space constraints don't mean giving up entirely on a passive stereo setup, though: it just requires a product like the WiiM Amp. The WiiM Amp is one of many compact streaming amplifiers on the market that combine a full-featured digital front end (streaming, an optical input, HDMI ARC, and even analog inputs) and an amplifier into one box. At $329, it's also one of the cheaper ones.
Don't mistake "cheap" for "bad," though: the 60-watt WiiM Amp is remarkably good for the price, with a lively and fun sound that should complement a lot of modern music. It supports many streaming services and casting protocols, too, so it's very easy to live with. If you can spend more, WiiM's Amp Pro and Amp Ultra are worth considering, though the latter's 100 watts may be overkill for a modest setup.
Dali Kupid
A price of $600 is not a small amount. But it's a testament to how good the Dali Kupid speakers are that we're still recommending them here. The Kupids are genuinely brilliant speakers, with a fun, engaging, and expansive sound that belies their compact dimensions (and tiny 4.5-inch woofer).
No, they won't offer massive sub-bass, but the bass they do have is very high-quality and enjoyable. The Kupids are also quite easy to position and will work fine in even cramped rooms where space is at a premium, which helps a lot. They come in a range of vibrant colors, too, which is always welcome. I spent a ton of time listening to them at a hi-fi store and came away very impressed, with no real downsides to my ears beyond the obvious lack of super-deep bass. They're nigh-on flawless for the size and price.
Well, nearly. The Kupids have relatively low sensitivity — 83 dB at 4 ohms — which can make them hard to drive. Dali recommends 40 watts at a minimum, which isn't too hard to find in a new amplifier, but potentially beyond the reach of some vintage units. Thus, be sure whoever's getting these has the right amp to go along with them. Or, you know, buy them an amp as well.
Elac Debut ConneX
One of the simplest ways to get a traditional stereo setup for music is to go for a pair of active or powered speakers. These combine the amplifier and speaker, eliminating the need for stacks of equipment and a bunch of cables. Hook them up to power, connect a sound source to the inputs, and voila: music.
Many of the best wireless speakers for audiophiles, like the KEF LSX II and Triangle AIO Twin, fall into this category, and they're all great choices to gift to someone who wants a minimalist two-channel setup. But while both of those are great, one of our favorites is the Elac Debut ConneX speakers.
Released in 2022, Elac's 4.5-inch speakers were a hit with reviewers thanks to their strong connectivity — switchable phono and line inputs, USB, optical, HDMI ARC, and Bluetooth — and tasteful, enjoyable sound that belied their size and price. Sure, you lose the piecemeal upgrade path of a passive setup, but they're easy to live with, sound good, and are now quite regularly available for $500 or so, roughly $100 off their original price. What's not to like?
Our methodology
To put together this list, we first outlined several product types that would make great gifts, trying to cover as wide a spectrum as possible. After that, we selected products based on a combination of SlashGear writers' personal experience and professional reviews, whether our own or those of trusted sources with a proven track record of reviewing audio gear.