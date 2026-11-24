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There are plenty of ways to buy a gift for that special music lover in your life. You could, for example, buy them a physical copy of an album they particularly like, get them concert tickets, or opt for some merchandise from their favorite artist or band. Those are all worth considering, but there's another option: buying them an audio- or music-related gadget.

These come in many shapes and forms, from a new pair of headphones to a turntable or digital audio player, with plenty more in between. Now, this won't be the easiest task, as you will have to take your loved one's preferences (what sort of sound signature they like, for example) into account and know what they already have, lest your gift end up being a downgrade. We can't help there, of course. We can, however, point you in the right direction and offer a range of audio gadgets that would make great gifts for all sorts of music lovers.