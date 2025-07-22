Wired Headphones Are Making A Comeback, And We Have Gen Z To Thank

If you spend much time at all scrolling TikTok or Instagram Reels, you're probably going to notice more than a few folks are donning wired headphones in their videos. Their reappearance may seem a little surprising, with some wireless headphones like AirPods producing huge sales figures year on year. But a combination of Y2K nostalgia, celebrity trend cycles, and steep economic decline has created the ideal conditions for wired headphones to make a comeback.

It isn't just regular social media users who've turned to older audio technology, either. Celebrities are also being spotted tangled up in headphone wires when snapped by paparazzi or on their social media grids, with popular actresses like Hunter Schafer and Jung Ho-Yeon repping wired tech. The trend even made an appearance at New York Fashion Week, where Dove Cameron sported two pairs of white earbuds as hair accessories. With so many people now evoking Apple's iconic 2000s iPod silhouette campaign with their headphone wires on display, it's safe to say that wired headphones are back in style.

The prevalence of wired headphones could be in part due to the amount of time that's passed since AirPods first hit the market. Apple launched their Bluetooth headphones back in 2016; an increasingly distant point in the past. Although Apple doesn't officially consider any AirPods to be vintage yet, the devices are becoming old enough to potentially be considered dated or lacking in novelty without having much nostalgic charm just yet. Y2K is in on the other hand, with throwback tech products from the 2000s becoming hot again as a part of it.