4 Of The Best Modern Cassette Players You Can Buy In 2026
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Everything old eventually becomes new again, and there's probably no better example of that than the humble cassette tape. The format was essentially dead at one point, but it has staged a surprising comeback, helped by Gen Z buyers flocking to physical media as an alternative to streaming and the always-online culture in which we all live. Sure, tape sales still account for very little in the grand scheme of things (especially when compared to vinyl), but the fact that sales increased by over 400% between 2015 and 2022 is nothing to sniff at.
A music format requires hardware to play it, and the return of the cassette tape has prompted a few companies to oblige by offering brand-new tape players. Companies like Fiio and We Are Rewind have gone all-in on nostalgia, coming out with Walkman- and boombox-style players, while Teac has a modern dual-well tape deck in its catalog, giving buyers after a more traditional hi-fi unit a pleasingly retro-modern option.
Now, to be clear, these modern cassette players may not always equal well-maintained and properly calibrated vintage units. Beyond sound quality (a subjective measure at best), metrics such as wow and flutter (W&F) — which can result in audible and undesirable variations in frequency and pitch — can be a particular weakness of these brand-new machines. But if vintage isn't an option (or just isn't your thing), then these are as good as it gets as far as modern cassette players go.
We Are Rewind Cassette Player
If you've ever seen a modern Walkman-style cassette player over the past few years, it was probably We Are Rewind's take on the concept. Launched at the tail end of 2023 to no shortage of press coverage, the $160 We Are Rewind Cassette Player takes the Walkman concept and gives it a sleek, retro-futuristic twist, housing its internals in a minimalist aluminum body available in a range of colors, both flashy (orange) and reserved (gray).
The We Are Rewind (let's shorten it to WAR) Cassette Player isn't just about its looks, though — even if they are probably the main attraction. It's genuinely a solid product worth considering for those looking to get into tapes in 2026. The WAR Cassette Player will never sound pristine, given the format, but it has an enjoyable sound signature that should reproduce whatever you're listening to faithfully, warts and all. It also has Bluetooth, so you can connect it to a pair of TWS earphones or a high-quality wireless speaker, and runs off a 2,000mAh rechargeable battery that will provide around 10 to 12 hours of playback.
One nice feature of the WAR Cassette Player is that you get a stereo 3.5mm input jack for recording audio onto a blank tape, although the lack of an input level control is a bit of a bummer. Speaking of volume, it doesn't have enough output for use with a hi-fi system, so you're limited to headphones or earphones here. Given that it's advertised as a portable player, we don't think that's an issue.
Fiio CP13
Part of the appeal of cassette tapes is the cost. The format offers buyers an analog listening experience at a significantly lower cost than vinyl, making it more accessible to buyers. Enter the Fiio CP13, which can be had for $90 or less.
Don't be fooled into thinking that you're compromising severely compared to its rivals by going with the CP13, though. Okay, you won't get an aux input for recording, nor do you get Bluetooth, but both are minor issues. The latter is especially a minor problem, given that wired headphones are definitely back and will complement the CP13's retro vibes perfectly.
As you might expect from a brand that makes two of the best modern CD players, the Fiio CP13 does well enough where it counts. You can expect a balanced sound that won't detract from the source material. It won't make your tapes sound magically good, either, but it should be enjoyable and bright enough for modern ears. That said, some reviewers had units that played fast, which thankfully is relatively easy to fix (Fiio even has a video tutorial). W&F is also predictably worse than on vintage units, although it may not be a big problem depending on the sort of music you listen to: Music with clear, sustained notes (think slow piano solos) suffers most, but rock or electronic music is often more forgiving. Still, for around $90, it's not a bad choice at all, even with those caveats.
We Are Rewind Blaster GB-001
Sony Walkman-style portable cassette players weren't the only way that hip young music fans back in the day could play tapes on the go. The boombox was just as iconic, playing an essential role in '70s and '80s hip-hop culture, and, eventually, crossing over into the mainstream and being immortalized in a huge cross-section of music and movies.
We Are Rewind (WAR), likely noticing a gap in the cassette nostalgia market after launching the Cassette Player, launched the Blaster boombox in 2025 to rekindle some of that boombox magic for modern-day buyers. The We Are Rewind Blaster GB-001, also known as "Curtis," is a $580 box that packs four speakers (two woofers and two tweeters per side) with 104 watts of power, making for a surprisingly beefy and punchy sound that complements the sound of tape perfectly. It's perhaps not the most hi-fi presentation ever, though, with some reviews noting reduced mid- and high-end clarity and a very directional sound. If you want to fill a room, this may not be the product to get.
That said, if you want to relive the glory days of the boombox in your bedroom or living room, this is the way. Sure, it doesn't do AM or FM radio, but it arguably makes up for it with VU meters that are a treat for the eyes, Bluetooth and auxiliary input, recording, and, crucially, support for both Type I and Type II chrome tapes via a top-mounted selector. The Blaster has a 3,000mAh lithium-ion battery, which the company claims will offer 10 hours on a charge.
Teac W-1200
The Teac W-1200 is, as far as we can tell, the only new cassette deck out there. Unlike the Walkman- and boombox-style players that FiiO and We Are Rewind offer, the W-1200 is a proper dual-well tape deck designed for those serious about recording and hi-fi. Thus, it's easily the most feature-rich of the small crop of modern-day tape players.
You'll want to check out Teac's website for the full lowdown, but highlights include: USB audio output so you can digitally archive your cassettes before finding other uses for them; a microphone input and a mixer; two independent tape mechanisms (allowing you to record the same audio onto two tapes at the same time, among other perks); pitch control; and, unique among modern units, proper noise reduction, so you can listen to those thrifted Dolby B tapes as they were intended. To top it all off, it has a glorious old-school fluorescent display that shows audio levels and tape counters. It's as close as you're going to get to a vintage unit, without the hassle.
Of course, none of this comes cheap. The W-1200 costs around $600, which is a bit pricey considering you can get serviced vintage decks for well under $500. But those won't offer the W-1200's bells and whistles. Sure, its W&F isn't amazing, but it's solid enough to not be noticeable with most music. It also records fine and has decent frequency response during playback, so it won't be the limiting factor when you listen to tapes — and, really, that's good enough these days.
Our methodology
The first, and most important, criterion for this list was that a cassette player had to be "modern." In other words, it needed to be available brand-new from conventional retailers (like Amazon) or direct from the manufacturer; no refurbished units allowed. After that, we simply took our experience of the products, where applicable, and cross-referenced them with reviews from reputable publications to identify the best options for a person looking to get into tapes in 2026.