4 Of The Best Modern Cassette Players You Can Buy In 2026

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Everything old eventually becomes new again, and there's probably no better example of that than the humble cassette tape. The format was essentially dead at one point, but it has staged a surprising comeback, helped by Gen Z buyers flocking to physical media as an alternative to streaming and the always-online culture in which we all live. Sure, tape sales still account for very little in the grand scheme of things (especially when compared to vinyl), but the fact that sales increased by over 400% between 2015 and 2022 is nothing to sniff at.

A music format requires hardware to play it, and the return of the cassette tape has prompted a few companies to oblige by offering brand-new tape players. Companies like Fiio and We Are Rewind have gone all-in on nostalgia, coming out with Walkman- and boombox-style players, while Teac has a modern dual-well tape deck in its catalog, giving buyers after a more traditional hi-fi unit a pleasingly retro-modern option.

Now, to be clear, these modern cassette players may not always equal well-maintained and properly calibrated vintage units. Beyond sound quality (a subjective measure at best), metrics such as wow and flutter (W&F) — which can result in audible and undesirable variations in frequency and pitch — can be a particular weakness of these brand-new machines. But if vintage isn't an option (or just isn't your thing), then these are as good as it gets as far as modern cassette players go.