13 Of The Best Wireless Speakers For Audiophiles, Ranked By User Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Wireless speakers have exploded over the last decade. It started small enough, with some competent Bluetooth speakers that you could take with you to the beach or outside during a BBQ. As the industry expanded, more speakers became available at more price points, with audiophile brands getting in on the action. Now, there are well over 100 wireless speakers on the market that range from reliable budget options like the Anker Soundcore to options that cost well over $1,000.
The vast selection can make it difficult to choose one, especially if you want the most pristine audio quality possible. Audiophiles have long been kept on the cables because Bluetooth hasn't been traditionally seen as an audiophile medium. However, advanced audio codecs like aptX Adaptive, LDAC, and others, along with the proliferation of Wi-Fi speakers, have made it entirely possible to get high bitrate audio to a speaker without cables and have it sound good. Below is a list of speakers that accomplish that goal, at least according to the people who bought them. Since there are so many categories, we made sure to toss in speakers from several of them to give you more options.
Denon Home 350
The Denon Home 350 is about the baseline for hi-fi capable speakers. It comes in two colors (white and black) and is fairly large for a wireless speaker. The speaker includes dual 6.5-inch subwoofers, two midrange drivers, and two 3/4-inch tweeters, giving you six total speakers in the enclosure, which is more than you'll get in budget Bluetooth speakers. It also comes with some smart functionality with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built in. Across multiple retail websites, customers gave this speaker a 4.1 rating overall, which is quite good for how pricey they are.
Denon's Bluetooth speaker is a tale of two quality levels. It does support Bluetooth, but only comes with the SBC codec, which is quite literally the bottom of the barrel when it comes to audio quality. The star of the show is its ability to play music over Wi-Fi, which it does over the brand's HEOS app or via Apple AirPlay 2. With that engaged, the speaker supports all sorts of audio codecs, including PCM-based files up to 24-bit and 192 kHz. So, if you want to get the best quality, Wi-Fi streaming is the way to go.
KEF LSX II
The KEF LSX II is on the higher end when it comes to capability and price tag, coming in at around $1,499. What you get is worth it if audiophilia is your thing. These speakers come in a pack of two, so you don't need to buy a second speaker to get stereo sound, which is something we often saw recommended in audiophile circles when it comes to speakers. These speakers include a 4.5-inch woofer and a 3/4-inch tweeter in each speaker.
In terms of capability, they are pretty far up there on the list. It supports Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Cast, the latter being fairly rare even in high-end wireless speakers. That's where the higher audio fidelity is going to come from. Should you need to use Bluetooth, it supports SBC and AAC, which are the two lowest tiers in terms of Bluetooth codecs.
Reviewers note that they sound outstanding, and the wireless capabilities make them pretty easy to use. Between three retailers and over 200 reviews, these averaged a 4.2 rating overall. It'd probably be higher, but the high price tag doesn't make them a good value proposition, and reviews reflected that.
Ikea Symfonisk
The Ikea Symfonisk is an interesting choice. It was made in conjunction with Sonos and works with other Sonos speakers. It's also built into a lamp, so you can toss this on a table or nightstand and have good-sounding music while still performing a function. There are several products in the Symofnisk lineup, including a floor lamp, picture frame, and even a shelf, all with speakers built in. You wouldn't think so, but we did see this recommended on audiophile subreddits as part of a larger sound system.
The main benefit of a Symfonisk speaker is that it integrates with larger Sonos setups. Having that stereo audio instantly makes it sound better, and these can be stashed in corners or hung on walls so as not to take up valuable real estate for other items. Sonos speakers use Wi-Fi for music streaming so you can play high-end audio through them without issue. Per reviewers, the best way to use these is to have a couple of them in a bedroom or living room for stereo sound, and that's when they sound their best. They're sold exclusively at Ikea, where they garner a 4.3 rating.
McIntosh RS150 Wireless Loudspeaker
McIntosh is one of the few audio companies that makes all of its products in the U.S., and as such, is a nice gift if you want to go with an American-made product. For this list, the McIntosh RS150 fits the bill pretty well. This $1,200 speaker includes a 5.25-inch woofer that doubles as a midrange speaker, along with a 3/4-inch tweeter for the treble. As with all the speakers on this list, it works better in a stereo pair, but still does pretty well by itself.
In terms of wireless connectivity, the McIntosh is among the best in our opinion. It supports AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Roon, and Tidal Connect. All of those are over Wi-Fi, so they'll provide the best audio quality. In terms of Bluetooth, it supports aptX HD and aptX Low Latency, which are two higher-end codecs that provide excellent bitrates and, as the name suggests, low latency. Customers praise the speaker's rock-solid connectivity, its excellent sound quality, and it's simple but effective design. Overall, the RS150 garnered a 4.3 rating averaged across several retailers. Based on its price tag, we think that's perfectly fair.
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (3rd gen)
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (3rd gen) is one of B&O's newest speakers, having just been released in 2025. This is one of the smallest speakers on the list, and one of the few with battery power. It's meant to be hung up in the shower or taken with you on camping trips to provide you with good music. In practice, it's about the size of a tea plate, which actually makes it larger than most other super small speakers in its class. That extra space ultimately goes to speaker and battery size.
For usability, it's pretty simple. You turn it on, pair it with your phone, and play music. It supports the aptX Adaptive codec, which is a high-end Bluetooth codec, and helps music sound pretty decent. It can also be paired with other Beosound A1 speakers (2nd or 3rd gen) for stereo sound, which is recommended since it downsamples music to mono if used by itself. Customers tend to like its combination of audio quality and portability. Its review scores average out to about 4.3, and in the small speaker space, you can't do much better.
Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro
The Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro is certainly one of the oddest-looking speakers on the market. Its football shape is readily noticeable and makes for a decent conversation starter. It also happens to be a halfway decent wireless speaker. Packed in that "Hey, Arnold!" inspired enclosure are two 1-inch tweeters, two 3.5-inch midrange drivers, and one 6-inch subwoofer. That's quite a lot of speaker area and with Amazon Alexa built-in, it can also be used as a smart home hub in houses equipped with Alexa-enabled gadgets.
For functionality, the Zeppelin packs about as much as possible into its odd shape. It's a Wi-Fi speaker that includes Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. We'd have liked to have seen Chromecast support too, but you can't win them all. In any case, the speaker also uses aptX Adaptive for its high-end Bluetooth codec, which is about as good as it gets sans LDAC, so Android users can still get high-quality audio out of it. Customers quite enjoy the audio quality, its ability to fill a room with just one speaker, and the build quality. Across multiple retailers, it averages a 4.4 rating.
Triangle AIO Twin Bookshelf Speakers
The Triangle AIO Twin Bookshelf Speakers solve the problem of stereo sound by coming in a pack of two, which is always nice when surfing for audiophile products. It also solves the issue of fitting in with your decor by coming in seven different colors, including your usual neutral tones like black, white, and gray, along with wood grains and a nice purple eggplant color. Each speaker comes with a 25-millimeter tweeter and a 13-centimeter mid-woofer. The brand recommends using these in spaces the size of a large living room, and recommends a subwoofer for larger spaces.
These Hi-Fi certified speakers are quite good when it comes to wireless connectivity. You get Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect out of the box, with Android users being able to use the Trangle AIO app. It also comes with a wider variety of Bluetooth codecs than most speakers, including aptX, aptX HD, and aptX Low Latency. Customers who reviewed the speakers gave it a 4.4 rating overall and liked the huge number of inputs (wired and wireless), exceptional sound quality, and the option to add a subwoofer if you want louder sound.
Sonos Five
Sonos is a pretty big name in the wireless speaker game because it operates on Wi-Fi almost exclusively, which allows for higher fidelity music streaming. The Sonos Five is one of many speakers that we saw recommended frequently in audiophile subreddits for wireless speakers. The only real downside of these is that Sonos sells them one at a time, while recommending that you buy a pair for stereo sound. It can get expensive, but most good audiophile-level products are.
The Sonos Five speaker is a little different from most on the list in that it doesn't do Bluetooth at all. It streams music and other audio exclusively over Wi-Fi, which has its benefits. You can control them anywhere you have a Wi-Fi signal in your house, and the music doesn't cut off if you switch rooms. Sonos also has a neat feature called Trueplay that uses your phone speakers to change the sound signature for the room the speakers are in. In any case, these speakers are popular, with thousands of reviews across the internet, while still maintaining a 4.5 average rating. People really like how these sound overall.
JBL Authentics 500
The JBL Authentics 500 scores points for being one of the best-looking speakers on the list. It leans on old-school styling, utilizing black leather with gold accents and a textured speaker grill that gives it an air of class. This breadbox-sized speaker includes three tweeters, three midrange drivers, and a 6.5-inch subwoofer. It's quite a lot of speaker surface area for its package. So, on paper and in real life, it looks the part of a Hi-Fi speaker, and sometimes, looks do matter.
Its sound quality is what ultimately matters, though, and the JBL Authentics 500 doesn't disappoint. It includes Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, so it works as a smart home hub. In terms of connectivity, it has Apple AirPlay, Google Chromecast, and Spotify Connect support over Wi-Fi.
Those who must use Bluetooth will have to use either AAC or SBC, which is a little depressing. It's one Bluetooth codec away from being perfect in terms of connection options. Customers don't seem to mind, giving the speaker a roughly 4.6 rating across multiple retailers. People who own it enjoy the loud sound, smart home capabilities, and good overall sound quality.
Edifier M60
Edifier is a name not many people know, but it does pretty well in the entry-level audiophile market. I personally own a pair of Edifier MR4 speakers (which are wired) for my desktop PC, and they're very good for their price tag. For this list, we'll talk about the Edifier M60 speakers. These come in a pack of two, are Hi-Res certified, and can be used both wired and wirelessly. They also come in three colors, including black, white, and a light brown-gray wood grain.
For the price, these are hard to argue with. At $200, you get a pair of speakers for stereo sound that you can easily stash on a bookshelf or near a desktop PC. It doesn't have Wi-Fi streaming like the more expensive options, but it does come with Bluetooth connectivity. Mercifully, it has LDAC for its hi-fi Bluetooth codec, which is one of the best ones you can find on Bluetooth headphones and speakers. It also has USB-C and aux inputs if you want to go wired. Reviewers give this a 4.6 rating, stating that it sounds pretty good and has excellent output for its size and price tag.
Sonos Era 300
The Sonos Era 300 was the highest-rated Sonos speaker we could find when averaging out scores across many retailers, and it's pretty easy to see why. These funky-shaped speakers deliver quite a lot of power and quality for how much they cost, and they include some modern features like spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. This gives people more options to control their audio and more uses outside of just music. Each speaker is equipped with two front-firing tweeters, two side-firing tweeters, and two woofers.
Sonos packs the same connectivity into the Era 300 as it does with most of its other speakers. It streams over Wi-Fi, which is about as good as it gets. There is a Bluetooth option, but you only get AAC and SBC codecs, which aren't the highest quality Bluetooth codecs. That doesn't seem to bother people too much, though, as the speaker gets a 4.6 rating across multiple retailers. Reviewers like how it sounds, especially when paired with a second one, the various extra features like Dolby Atmos, and how well it works in surround sound systems. The detractors are few, and most complaints are about how expensive the speakers are.
Sony Ult Field 7
The Sony Ult Field 7 is a portable Bluetooth speaker, and one of Sony's better ones. It focuses a lot more on its portability, so you get things like IP67 water and dust resistance, 30 hours of battery life, and cool LED lights that add a bit of ambiance. In terms of overall capability, it trades off the more Hi-Fi sound of some other, larger speakers for the ability to take it with you to places. As such, it's one we've seen often recommended, with one of its largest benefits being its sound quality. It's a smaller speaker, so it doesn't have a ton of drivers, but the ones it does have, seems to work well.
As a portable Bluetooth speaker, Sony omits the Wi-Fi streaming options entirely, which is normal for portable speakers. In its stead is support for LDAC, one of the best Bluetooth codecs on the market. Thus, while you are playing music out of a smaller speaker, it's pushing as much bitrate as possible through the Bluetooth waves. As such, customers like the superior sound quality, portability, and design with the lights most of all, with very few negative reviews.
Bose SoundLink Max
Bose has long been popular for its speaker systems, and the Bose SoundLink Max is no different. It's a boombox-style portable Bluetooth speaker that comes with most of the amenities you'd expect from a high-end speaker, including IP67 water and dust resistance, 20 hours of battery life, plenty of connectivity options (Bluetooth, USB-C, 3.5-millimeter headphone jack), and more. Bose seems to have hit a good balance with this one. It's small enough to carry while being large enough to produce some boomy bass sounds.
As any high-end portable Bluetooth speaker should, Bose has put at least one high-quality Bluetooth codec into the mix with aptX Adaptive, so you can be sure that you're getting the best sound quality possible through this little guy. Customers liked the portability, excellent bass response, overall sound quality, and the design of the speaker. Personally, I wouldn't have put this at the top of the list, but customers have spoken with a 4.7 aggregate rating. Whatever sauce Bose used to cook this thing up seems to work with consumers, as that 4.7 rating is maintained over thousands of customer reviews on various retailers.
How we chose these wireless speakers
Audiophilia is a tricky term, which made this list equally tricky to construct. Every speaker on this list was recommended at some point or another in an audiophile forum, be it on Reddit, the Head-Fi forums, or similar places. Once we were able to put together a list of speakers, we started sorting them by customer ratings, which got rid of many candidates right off the bat. There are many good speakers out there, but some of them are also rather finicky. Others, like the Vifa Oslo, were often recommended on forums, but we didn't feel like it had enough user reviews to qualify for the list.
For the ratings, we averaged ratings from various retailers, including large-scale ones like Amazon and more specialized ones like Crutchfield and B&H. Every speaker on this list scored well everywhere we looked, so it's making all sorts of people happy, and not just the ones who shop on Amazon. In addition, every speaker on the list had to have a Hi-Fi appropriate wireless connection, be it Wi-Fi streaming or a high-quality Bluetooth codec.