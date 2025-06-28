15 Audio Brands That Make Speakers And Headphones In America

Audio is a worldwide industry with manufacturers located everywhere from the U.S. to Europe and, of course, Asia too. There are quite literally hundreds of options to choose from, and that's just for speakers. Where does one even begin to look? Well, price tends to be a big factor when purchasing audio gear. Many folks typically look for sound quality and sound signature as baselines as well. One more factor that many look at is where audio gear is made, since made-in-America products are still considered higher quality by consumers.

In a world of globalization, few tech products are manufactured in the U.S. these days. Studies show that the U.S. ranks fourth overall in technology exports, and the vast majority come from China. With that said, some companies still choose to make products here, and you can absolutely buy American-made audio products from manufactures that make their products here. Below is a list of audio companies that design, build, and sell their products in the U.S. for those who want their tech homegrown.