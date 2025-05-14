Costco's Home Theater Deal Looks Good, But There's A Smarter Option

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you know where to look, there are some great deals to be had online for home audio and home theater equipment, both at specialist retailers and more general home electronics and appliance vendors. If you're willing to comparison shop and especially consider alternate forms of discounts like open box and refurbished equipment, then those deals get even better. There are also various retailers that are known for delivering consistent good deals, one of the best-known of which is Costco, the venerable wholesale warehouse discount club chain. Like other large chains, Costco sometimes has bundles and/or specific models that are exclusive to its stores, and in the audio realm, there's one that piques a lot of interest online: The $1,799.99 online-exclusive Klipsch Reference Dolby Atmos 5.0.2 Surround System.

Advertisement

As a Costco deal, you might assume at first glance that this is a killer bundle deal that, at a minimum, will save you lots of money over building the system elsewhere. Determining if that's the case is easier said than done, though, as the floorstanding speakers that the package is built around are exclusive to this Costco bundle.

In this case, you also might not even like Klipsch speakers, despite their reputation for high quality, they have a reputation for building speakers with a distinct "bright" sound that emphasizes high frequencies, not a "flat" frequency response. With all of that in mind, let's look at what's in the Costco bundle, if it offers a significant discount, and what alternatives are available.

Advertisement