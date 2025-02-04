10 Made-In-America Gifts Any Tech Enthusiast Would Love
Some things are just made better in the U.S. One great example of this is Fender guitars. You can get a less expensive made-in-Mexico version, but guitar players and enthusiasts seem to universally prefer ones made domestically, even if it's more expensive. In general, people do prefer when things like cars made on their home turf, for a variety of reasons. Some folks enjoy the quality, while others want to contribute to American businesses and jobs. So, for the American in your life, a U.S.-made gift is almost always a good option.
However made-in-America gifts can actually be quite hard to find. Virtually no companies make all of their parts in-house in the U.S. — generally, a company may design its products here, but source components from manufacturers around the world, and then assemble the product somewhere. In some cases, the inverse is true. For example, Micron — the parent company of Crucial — makes its flash chips in the U.S. and then ships them off to Mexico for assembly.
Basically, there is some wiggle room when it comes to what products are and are not made here. Few products are 100% made in the U.S., especially in the tech space, since the manufacturing for it simply doesn't exist here. So, folks will have to settle for products that are mostly made in America, which is still perfectly okay because it still helps the economy. Here are some gifts that fit the bill.
Electric Bike Company Model J
Electric Bike Company not only makes its products in the U.S., but it also has a nifty YouTube video showing off the factory where its e-bikes are made. In short, the bikes are designed in California and the company has several buildings dedicated to building each bike from the frame to the wheels and all of the electronics and accessories tucked inside. The Electric Bike Company backs up its craftsmanship with a 10-year warranty for the frame and motor, so these bikes are built to last a while.
If you're a very generous person looking to gift one of these bikes, the Model S is a good place to start. It's one of the best e-bikes on the market and it has a lot going for it. It boasts 40 to 80 miles of range on a single charge with a top speed of 28 mph, which is plenty fast for a bike. The base model is fairly expensive at $1,999, but these bikes often go on sale for hundreds less. You get to choose various things like the colors and accessories included but the accessories do add to the cost.
The Electric Bike Company has a few other bikes in its lineup as well, including the Model J, Model C, and Model R. Each one comes with its own customizations and features along with different price tags. You can get any one you want, they're all made in the States.
Bose SoundLink speakers
Bose makes a bunch of audio products and some of them are made in America. Notably, the brand's speakers are made out of its Westborough and Stow, Massachusetts facilities. They share the responsibility with two more facilities in Mexico and a couple in Asia as well. The company's headquarters are also in Massachusetts, so Bose is a U.S. company that makes at least some of its products here as well. Since its products range across many different audio products and price points, it also makes for an excellent gift.
A good gift-worthy speaker is the Bose SoundLink lineup of speakers. There are three in total, including the Base SoundLink Micro, Flex, and Max. Each one increases in size as well as in price and in capability. The Mini comes in three colors, includes an IP67 waterproof rating, and a strap so you can easily attach it to a backpack strap, chair, or something else. It's mainly made for outdoor activities where you want to keep the load light. The SoundLink Flex has the same features but is slightly larger and comes in one extra color. Finally, the Max is much larger while retaining that outdoor vibe of its smaller brethren.
All three speakers are readily available on Amazon with the Micro costing $119, the Flex costing $149, and the Max going for $399. Each one is competitive in its size category, and you'll be buying from a U.S. brand.
Grado headphones
Along with Bose, several other high-end audio brands make their goods in the U.S. A great example of that is Grado. Grado started life as a manufacturer of phono cartridges for use on record players and eventually grew to do headphones and other audio products as well. The brand makes its headphones and most of the audio components in-house at its facility in Brooklyn, New York. Fun fact, it's also the brand that invented the moving stereo phono cartridge, and it developed one of the first sets of high-end dynamic audiophile headphones.
Grado is a good choice because it has a variety of products at a variety of price points. The legendary Grado SR60x is $99 on Amazon and acts the bottom end of Grado's lineup. From there, you can go up to the SR3325x for $295 on Amazon and all the way up to the Grado GS300X for $1,995. Plus, the company has a selection of true wireless earbuds that are competitive for their price points as well. It's hard to go wrong with Grado.
However, if a different sound is what you're after, Shure, ZMF, Audeze, and Dan Clark Audio also make their products in the U.S. All four of those companies make excellent headphones as well that range in price all the way up to ultra-premium with varying sound signatures that should fit most discerning audiophiles. Plus, headphones make great gifts, especially if the person you're buying for loves music.
Klipsch speakers
Klipsch is another audio brand that makes most of its products in the U.S. The brand is best known for its speakers but also makes things like true wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, PA system speakers, and other products. Like many companies, Klipsch sources its components from a variety of places, but assembles many of its products out of its factory in Hope, Arkansas facility.
With such a large portfolio, it's pretty easy to find some Klipsch products to give as a gift. We recommend looking into its Bluetooth speakers, bookshelf speakers, and soundbars for some inspiration. The Klipsch Nashville is a competitively priced and sized Bluetooth speaker that sounds good and won't break the bank. If you want to go bigger, The One Plus and The Three Plus are larger but more expensive speakers that people also seem to like. The brand's R-41M bookshelf speakers look nice and perform well and the Flexus CORE 200 soundbar will upgrade anyone's TV experience. There are myriad other products available on almost any online retailer on the Internet that sells electronics, so your options are quite vast.
In the interest of transparency, Klipsch doesn't list which products are made in the U.S. and which ones are made overseas. All of the brand's products are designed in the U.S. and Klipsch says that its professional-grade equipment is definitely made in Arkansas. However, some of the above products may be assembled in another country.
A Vitamix blender
Vitamix is a full-on made-in-America brand. It makes all of its products out of one of two facilities, in Cleveland and Strongsville, Ohio. Vitamix boasts that it gainfully employs over 1,000 people at those locations. Its headquarters and research and development facility are both located in Ohio as well. Of the companies on this list, Vitamix may take the cake as the most made-in-America brand with very few of its components made elsewhere.
If you're shopping for a blender, you're in luck because that's what Vitamix does best. It's known for making some of the most powerful blenders available on the market today and its stuff is widely considered to be among the best. The brand has several to choose from, including the E310 Explorian blender, the Vitamix Ascent X2 blender, and the Ascent X4 blender. They are quite pricey, ranging from around $300 to over nearly $700 each, but you get a lot with them. Some of the features include a 10-speed control, a pulse switch for quick blitzing, and either a 5-year or 10-year warranty depending on which blender you go with.
Vitamix isn't the only made-in-America company for kitchen tech either. The famed KitchenAid stand mixer have been exclusively manufactured in Greenville, Ohio since 1941 that includes all eight models that come in more than 30 colors. KitchenAid also makes its dishwashers and convection single-wall ovens in FIndlay, Ohio and its four-burner dual fuel freestanding range in Cleveland, Tennessee.
An Origin PC
PC components are made all around the world. Some, including ones from Intel and Micron, are made in the U.S., but most are made internationally. However, some PC companies assemble and create their gadgets stateside, one of which is Origin PC. The brand assembles all of its PCs in the U.S. and also boasts an all-U.S. support team as well, based out of Milpitas, California and Miami, Florida.
There are many Origin PCs to choose from, but if you're buying them as a gift, the Neuron desktop PC and the EON17-X gaming laptop are pretty good options. The Neuron PC can be customized from the case inward with either Intel or AMD CPUs and GPUs up to an Nvidia RTX 4090, though we assume Nvidia's freshly announce 50-series GPUs will be available soon. The laptop is much the same way, allowing you to choose many of the internal components. It comes with either an Nvidia RTX 4080 or 4090 along with an Intel i9-14900HX. For what it's worth, Intel has three fabrication facilities in the U.S. with a fourth coming to Ohio soon.
Origin PCs do tend to be on the more expensive side with Neuron PCs ranging from around $2,800 to $4,200 while the laptop can easily top $3,000 with a couple of configurations. However, they are spec giants capable of playing the latest games at high resolution so whoever the gift receiver is won't have to upgrade for a while.
The MSI Aegist R2
Much like Origin PC, MSI builds all of its PCs in the U.S., which is interesting, given the company is based in Taiwan — you don't see a ton of companies from other countries building stuff in the U.S. According to MSI, it do this so that it can build better products for the U.S. market. It's not unlike Kia or Hyundai, two automakers who have facilities in the U.S. to make cars that they sell in the States.
MSI makes several pre-built PCs, but we think the Aegis R2 and the Codex series of desktops fit the bill. They are quite a bit cheaper than Origin PC, but they do tend to be midrange in terms of specs. For example, this Aegis R2 comes with an Intel Core-i7 and an Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super for $1,849, which is actually a reasonable price for a PC with those specs. It's a newer product lineup so it's not in stock everywhere yet, but they look pretty, and the systems are capable. The Codex lineup is available in more retailers online, including Amazon, and are generally in the same price range for similar specs.
The MSI desktops are a good option if you want to give a gift of a gaming PC but don't want to spend $4,000 on it. If none of the above PCs are doing it for you, Maingear is another U.S.-based PC assembler that operates out of New Jersey. It makes laptops and desktops as well.
Apple Mac Pro
These days, most of Apple's products are made in China and Vietnam along with a couple of other production facilities. However, one of Apple's products are still proudly made in the U.S. in Apple's Austin, Texas facility and that's the venerable M2 Ultra Mac Pro. According to Apple, the company sources components from 9,000 suppliers, including hundreds of components from companies in 19 different U.S. states. So, if you like Apple, and you want to buy American-made, the Mac Pro is your best bet.
The Mac Pro starts at $6,999 and includes the company's M2 Ultra chip by default along with 64GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and support for displays up to three 8K displays at 60 Hz or eight 4K displays at 60 Hz. It's easily one of the most powerful desktop computers that Apple makes, rivaled only by the slightly newer Mac Studio, which is less expensive and therefore more accessible. The Mac Studio is not made in the U.S., though, and the specs are similar, at least until Apple refreshes the lineups.
For the time being at least, those who want an Apple product made in America only have the Mac Pro to choose from. It's still among the most powerful machines Apple makes with the only downside being that it has the price tag to match. Apple will likely refresh the lineup sometime in the next year or two if you want to hold out for the next generation.
PNY XLR8 graphics cards
Giving someone a PC component to upgrade their rig is something I wish my friends and family did more often (or ever). In any case, most parts of any individual PC component usually aren't made in the U.S., but sometimes the component itself is. One good example of that is PNY. The company is a board partner with Nvidia and makes Nvidia graphics cards along with other pieces of tech. While the individual components may come from elsewhere, PNY builds its graphics cards in Parsippany, New Jersey along with many of its other products.
For now, PNY has the usual array of Nvidia graphics cards available from the humble RTX 4060 to the upcoming RTX 5090. The brand also sells to PC makers for use in prebuilt PCs and has a selection of professional-level graphics cards for productivity use. In general, PNY doesn't get the press that bigger board makers get like Asus or MSI, but it has a small and loyal group of fans. PNY cards are considered generally reliable and while they aren't as flashy as some other brands, they get the job done without worry. Prices are also on the lower end as PNY typically doesn't charge as much as some other Nvidia graphics cards makers.
Once EVGA dropped out of the GPU game, it left PNY as the only brand that builds its graphics cards in the U.S. It also sells its products virtually everywhere, so they're easy to find.
A Crucial X10 Pro
Crucial is a subsidiary of Micron, and Micron makes a lot of stuff in the U.S. The list is pretty big but includes the flash chips. Flash chips are used in SSDs and DRAM and sold under the Crucial name. However, like many companies, there is a caveat here. The most important parts of Crucial RAM and SSDs are made here in the U.S. but the products themselves are often assembled elsewhere, typically in Mexico. So, while a Crucial product has U.S.-made components, they're not all finished in the U.S.
In any case, Crucial sells a variety of storage products that make for good gifts for tech fans, especially those who need an extra push to back up their computer data more often. An excellent choice is the Crucial X10 Pro external SSD. It plugs in and works like any external hard drive but with the data speeds of an SSD. It comes in three flavors, including 1TB for $149.99, 2TB for about $225, and the 4TB model for $399.99. We don't recommend buying those at full price as they tend to go on sale fairly regularly.
Crucial makes other stuff in the U.S. as well so if your potential recipient doesn't need an external hard drive, Crucial's Ballstic branded RAM is also made in the U.S., so it could be a good opportunity to gift a desktop PC upgrade — more RAM is never a bad thing, after all.