10 Made-In-America Gifts Any Tech Enthusiast Would Love

Some things are just made better in the U.S. One great example of this is Fender guitars. You can get a less expensive made-in-Mexico version, but guitar players and enthusiasts seem to universally prefer ones made domestically, even if it's more expensive. In general, people do prefer when things like cars made on their home turf, for a variety of reasons. Some folks enjoy the quality, while others want to contribute to American businesses and jobs. So, for the American in your life, a U.S.-made gift is almost always a good option.

Advertisement

However made-in-America gifts can actually be quite hard to find. Virtually no companies make all of their parts in-house in the U.S. — generally, a company may design its products here, but source components from manufacturers around the world, and then assemble the product somewhere. In some cases, the inverse is true. For example, Micron — the parent company of Crucial — makes its flash chips in the U.S. and then ships them off to Mexico for assembly.

Basically, there is some wiggle room when it comes to what products are and are not made here. Few products are 100% made in the U.S., especially in the tech space, since the manufacturing for it simply doesn't exist here. So, folks will have to settle for products that are mostly made in America, which is still perfectly okay because it still helps the economy. Here are some gifts that fit the bill.

Advertisement