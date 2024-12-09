Who Owns Bose, And Where Are Its Products Made?

From Bluetooth wireless headphones to earbuds to speakers to soundbars and so much more, the Bose Corporation is one of the preeminent retail destinations for audio equipment worldwide. Right now, Bose is controlled by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), but that wasn't always the case.

The company was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar Gopal Bose, who helped build the business into one of the most successful electronic retailers in the world. But, after owning the company for more than 40 years, Dr. Bose decided he was ready to give up control of his business. So, he donated a majority of Bose's non-voting shares to the school that gave him so much, MIT, in 2011.

Today, Lila Snyder, an MIT graduate – just like Dr. Bose – and the former executive vice president of Pitney Bowes Inc., serves as Bose's CEO. Meanwhile, former Bose president Bob Maresca acts as the company's chairman of the board of directors, a role he has held since 2013. The company is still under MIT's control. While many Bose products are made in the U.S., the organization also has manufacturing facilities in Mexico, China, and Malaysia.

