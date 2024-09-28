Audeze Headquarters Is In A League Of Its Own — Just Like Its Headphones

Audeze — the manufacturer of high-end headphones such as the CRBN and the Maxwell — is a play on the word odyssey inspired by the seminal sci-fi classic, "2001: A Space Odyssey." It's a fitting name, or rather, a fitting inspiration, since the company is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of audio technology, just as the film both showcased an exciting, yet very possible near-future, as well as expanded what the medium of cinema itself could do.

Audeze, which recently earned a SlashGear innovation award at IFA 2024, isn't just making fancy headphones. It's redefining the limits of what personal audio should sound like, just as Enzo Ferrari wasn't just making fancy sports cars but figuring out how to design and craft engines and vehicles that could deliver as much performance as current technology would allow. Audeze began from humble beginnings and was founded by its current CEO, Sankar Thiagasamudram, and CTO, Dr. Dragoslav Colich.

Originally, the small company built large speakers using magnetic planar drivers, which produce accurate and detailed sound, but which were traditionally not used in headphones due to their complexity and cost. Since then, Audeze has made a name for itself by producing high-end headphones using custom-built drivers, including current-gen gaming headsets. What really makes Audeze stand out, however, is that they manufacture these innovative drivers in house. The company's Orange County headquarters also includes its factory, where a team assembles its high-tech hardware both by hand and with the help of sophisticated, custom-built machinery.

SlashGear recently visited this factory at Audeze HQ and spoke with CEO Sankar Thiagasamudram about the company's past, present, and future — which included a sneak peek at the hotly-anticipated CRBN2.