Audeze Maxwell Reigns Supreme At IFA, Earning SlashGear Innovation Award

Audeze is one of the most respected brands in the audio ecosystem, but aside from being a mainstay in the artist community, the U.S.-based technology company has made a splash in the gaming ecosystem. Perhaps the best example of Audeze's success is the Maxwell, a pair of gaming-focused headsets that are both rich in sound and highly versatile.

These wireless headphones from Audeze are among the most awarded gaming headsets on the market. SlashGear's expert review team referred to the entire user experience as "unexpectedly eye-opening," and at the prestigious IFA 2024 consumer electronics show in Berlin, SlashGear honored Audeze with an Innovation Award in recognition of a number of noteworthy features. The company is currently demoing the Maxwell headphones in Berlin's Dolby Experience at the NIU House.

On the surface, the Audeze Maxwell headphones offer almost everything a gaming enthusiast would seek, but the Audeze offering goes a step further without limiting its core perks to any specific platform. These are available in custom versions for the PlayStation as well as the Xbox, but they work just fine on desktop as well as mobile platforms without losing core tricks such as ultra-low audio latency despite their wireless configuration. For folks with an audiophile inclination, the Maxwell can deliver support for codecs such as LDAC and LC3Plus for high-quality audio streaming.

Carrying a sticker price of $299, the Audeze Maxwell headphones outclass even pricier gaming headphones by serving conveniences such as Audeze's legendary 90MM planar magnetic drivers, fast charging support, multi-point wireless connectivity, embedded Dolby Atmos, AI-assisted noise reduction, wider audio codec compatibility, a suspension-style design for maximum comfort, and a battery life that runs circles around the competition.