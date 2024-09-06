Audeze Maxwell Reigns Supreme At IFA, Earning SlashGear Innovation Award
Audeze is one of the most respected brands in the audio ecosystem, but aside from being a mainstay in the artist community, the U.S.-based technology company has made a splash in the gaming ecosystem. Perhaps the best example of Audeze's success is the Maxwell, a pair of gaming-focused headsets that are both rich in sound and highly versatile.
These wireless headphones from Audeze are among the most awarded gaming headsets on the market. SlashGear's expert review team referred to the entire user experience as "unexpectedly eye-opening," and at the prestigious IFA 2024 consumer electronics show in Berlin, SlashGear honored Audeze with an Innovation Award in recognition of a number of noteworthy features. The company is currently demoing the Maxwell headphones in Berlin's Dolby Experience at the NIU House.
On the surface, the Audeze Maxwell headphones offer almost everything a gaming enthusiast would seek, but the Audeze offering goes a step further without limiting its core perks to any specific platform. These are available in custom versions for the PlayStation as well as the Xbox, but they work just fine on desktop as well as mobile platforms without losing core tricks such as ultra-low audio latency despite their wireless configuration. For folks with an audiophile inclination, the Maxwell can deliver support for codecs such as LDAC and LC3Plus for high-quality audio streaming.
Carrying a sticker price of $299, the Audeze Maxwell headphones outclass even pricier gaming headphones by serving conveniences such as Audeze's legendary 90MM planar magnetic drivers, fast charging support, multi-point wireless connectivity, embedded Dolby Atmos, AI-assisted noise reduction, wider audio codec compatibility, a suspension-style design for maximum comfort, and a battery life that runs circles around the competition.
The design of these Audeze Maxwell headphones hits all the right notes
They say build quality is the first marker of a great product, and these Audeze Maxwell headphones are the real McCoy. Audeze has employed a steel headband, yokes made out of aluminum, reinforced dual-chamber earcups, and an adjustable inner strap. The straps also lend a helping hand with adjusting the weight balance, thanks to the side notches, and are also removable. The supplied earpads, which are also replaceable, are fairly cushy and deliver a tight audio seal for the most immersive listening experience. Notably, SlashGear's team found that even if you are wearing glasses, the pads don't put any undue pressure on the temple region.
Though the Maxwell headphones are wireless, they stick with the trusty physical buttons and inlets. You get a multi-function power button, a pair of dials for adjusting volume and audio balancing while immersed in games, an AI noise-canceling switch, dedicated slots for the mic, a 3.5mm jack, and USB-C for charging.
Another standout aspect of Audeze's audio gear is the battery life. The 1,800mAh battery fitted inside the headphones reportedly offers more than 80 hours of music playback on a single charge, so you can kiss your battery anxiety goodbye. SlashGear's reviewer used the headphones for a whole week without ever reaching for the power plug!
The Audeze Maxwell offers massive battery life and lightning fast charging
The Audeze Maxwell serves up world-class battery life, and the cherry on top? It's fast-charging, too. With just 20 minutes of plugged-in time, the Maxwell can deliver about 20 hours of listening time, and a full charge takes only about two hours.
Audio output on these headphones is handled by the in-house 90mm planar magnetic drivers — twice as big as rival products in the same price ballpark. These drivers open the doors to high-resolution music streaming in both wireless and wired modes, tapping in the depth of 24-bit/96kHz audio, while the frequency range also sits at an impressive 50,000Hz. This massive driver assembly also embraces tech such as Fazor waveguides, Fluxor magnets, and Uniforce voice coils to deliver the best audio output.
When it comes to the listening experience, these headphones offer a fairly wide soundstage, offering a good balance of sharp lows and clear highs. Paired with passive noise cancellation and spatial audio support tuned by the folks over at Dolby, the Maxwell provides an immersive experience while engaged in games across PC and console systems.
Audeze has even included a dedicated AI processor to intelligently take care of background noise, while the onboard beamforming mics ensure that voice input is crystal clear for those chaotic in-game chats. For non-gaming sessions, one can take out the boom mics and tap into the benefits of LDAC for crystal-clear music listening. Moreover, the companion app offers the flexibility of custom presets to let users pick the best audio flavor for their ears.
Find out why Audeze is one of the world's most respected audio companies
These Audeze Maxwell headphones have the market cornered on mic quality. While the mic output is fairly clean in itself, it's the add-on niceties like AI-assisted noise isolation that set them apart. This design consistently does a good job of negating background rumbles.
Bluetooth multipoint connectivity is another underrated advantage, allowing users to connect the Maxwell headphones with multiple devices simultaneously. For FPS enthusiasts, Audeze ships a dedicated dongle to ensure ultra-low latency to handle fast-paced action in games. The company is also promising thrice the range compared to a regular wireless bridge. It's this wide variety of practical perks that truly put the Audeze Maxwell headphones in a league of their own.
But you don't have to travel all the way to Berlin to check out this IFA Innovation Award-winning product. Audeze's U.S. team hand-assembles and tests the proprietary technology in each and every pair of headphones in its California factory, so go get your hands — and ears — on these phenomenal Maxwell headphones today.