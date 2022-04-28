This Is Why Solar Sails Are The Future Of Space Exploration

Sails have been in use to propel ships across lakes and oceans for thousands of years. They're simple tools that use the wind to move vessels through the water — and in some cases, across the land. Now, NASA is using the basic features of the simple boat sail to harness the power of solar winds, allowing space vessels to sail through the stars. Many of the reasons why wind sails have persisted in use — even beyond the point at which we had access to motorized propulsion — also give the solar sail the potential to be vital to the future of human space exploration.

Conventional means of getting a ship to slip the bonds of Earth's gravity and propel it through space require fuel. Lots of it. But it's limited, heavy, and expensive. When sending a ship to Mars, it needs enough fuel to get there, perform maneuvers along the way, and make it back to Earth — if it's a roundtrip flight. Fuel adds weight to a ship — at least as it pertains to the gravitational pull of the planets and other space bodies it interacts with. The heavier the ship gets, the more fuel is necessary to allow it to blast off from the surface of our planet.

Traditional fuel isn't cheap. According to NASA, when the average Space Shuttle launched, it carried more than 835,000 gallons of fuel. The total weight of the orbiter and external tanks exceeded 1.6 million pounds, and the cost of that rocket fuel was a staggering $1,380,000.