These Headphone Brands Are Still Manufactured In America

As more and more companies have moved their consumer tech manufacturing overseas, it's become increasingly difficult to find electronics brands still made in America. While the U.S. is still home to some of the world's leading tech companies, most have outsourced their manufacturing operations abroad to reduce costs. If you've spent any time shopping for headphones, you've probably noticed that American-made options are few and far between. That's something you might find frustrating, especially if you count yourself among the 82% of consumers who, according to data from the Alliance for American Manufacturing, say they'd buy more U.S.-made products if they were easier to find in major stores.

As scarce as made-in-America headphone brands have become, it's still possible to find some that are manufactured on U.S. soil. If you're debating whether to buy Bose or Beats headphones, knowing that Bose has two manufacturing facilities in the U.S. might sway your decision. You should keep in mind that Bose is more the exception than the rule, and even they don't manufacture their headphones exclusively in the U.S. The company's headphones are also produced in China, Malaysia, and Mexico. As far as other popular brands go, most no longer manufacture domestically. However, there are a handful of smaller and premium-focused companies that design, assemble, and test their products in the U.S.. These brands aren't always easy to find on store shelves, but they're out there and worth checking out if you're looking for headphones made in the U.S.

