These Headphone Brands Are Still Manufactured In America
As more and more companies have moved their consumer tech manufacturing overseas, it's become increasingly difficult to find electronics brands still made in America. While the U.S. is still home to some of the world's leading tech companies, most have outsourced their manufacturing operations abroad to reduce costs. If you've spent any time shopping for headphones, you've probably noticed that American-made options are few and far between. That's something you might find frustrating, especially if you count yourself among the 82% of consumers who, according to data from the Alliance for American Manufacturing, say they'd buy more U.S.-made products if they were easier to find in major stores.
As scarce as made-in-America headphone brands have become, it's still possible to find some that are manufactured on U.S. soil. If you're debating whether to buy Bose or Beats headphones, knowing that Bose has two manufacturing facilities in the U.S. might sway your decision. You should keep in mind that Bose is more the exception than the rule, and even they don't manufacture their headphones exclusively in the U.S. The company's headphones are also produced in China, Malaysia, and Mexico. As far as other popular brands go, most no longer manufacture domestically. However, there are a handful of smaller and premium-focused companies that design, assemble, and test their products in the U.S.. These brands aren't always easy to find on store shelves, but they're out there and worth checking out if you're looking for headphones made in the U.S.
Only a few headphone brands still make their products in the U.S.
While not many brands manufacture headphones in the U.S., the number is still higher than that of TV brands made in America, making U.S.-built headphones slightly easier to find. Grado, Audeze, Dan Clark Audio, Abyss, ZMF Headphones, and Direct Sound are all brands that make their headphones in the U.S. Grado and Abyss produce their headphones in New York, ZMF in Illinois, while Audeze and Dan Clark Audio manufacture their products in Southern California. Direct Sound's Extreme Isolation line is also made in the U.S., though the company has expanded internationally through its sister brand, Direxound.
These companies produce premium headphones that cost anywhere from $140 for Direct Sound's EX25 Plus Extreme Isolation Headphone to $5,995.00 for Audeze's CRBN2 Electrostatic Headphone. We were impressed by Audeze's LCD-S20 audio quality, and at $499, it's much more affordable than some of the brand's other options. Still, there aren't many budget options available if you want to support American-made headphone brands without spending several hundred dollars. The cost reflects the fact that some of these companies, like Abyss and ZMF Headphones, operate out of smaller workshops where the headphones are assembled by hand and often in limited quantities.