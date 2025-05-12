Listening Is Believing: The Audeze LCD-S20 Has Changed The Way I Think About Headphones

Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's not much I love more than listening to music, which I do at least a few hours each and every day, and yet I've never considered myself an audiophile. In my mind, audiophiles — tried and true music lovers — have this deeper appreciation of the art form because they know exactly what makes each beat sound as good as it does and can point out each and every instrument layered onto the tracks. Put an equalizer in front of me and it might as well be the control panel of a spaceship — I'd just be turning knobs and pushing random sliders with no idea how it would affect the sound.

And, again, I love music and I do appreciate its subtleties — I love the feel of a good bass line or when you can hear the vocals coming at you from a bit of an angle. I just never learned how to optimize my listening experience. That's why I've never really bothered with "good" headphones, opting instead for the convenience of AirPods, and before that, whatever was cheap and easy to carry. I've always been worried that I wouldn't appreciate what higher-end headphones have to offer because I'm not some skilled studio producer or golden-eared music prodigy.

That all changed when I first listened to the Audeze LCD-S20 Headphone, the first closed-back planar magnetic headphones to utilize the company's innovative SLAM technology. At first glance, you might think the LCD-S20 is intended only for professionals since it looks and feels professional-grade, but it only takes a few moments to realize it's just as simple to use as the $20 earbuds you can pick up at 7-Eleven. The sound you get out of the LCD-S20, though, is nothing like those cheap $20 bodega earbuds, and by the time you hit the first chorus of the first song you listen to, you'll realize everything you've been missing — even when just streaming tracks from your phone.

