Listening Is Believing: The Audeze LCD-S20 Has Changed The Way I Think About Headphones
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's not much I love more than listening to music, which I do at least a few hours each and every day, and yet I've never considered myself an audiophile. In my mind, audiophiles — tried and true music lovers — have this deeper appreciation of the art form because they know exactly what makes each beat sound as good as it does and can point out each and every instrument layered onto the tracks. Put an equalizer in front of me and it might as well be the control panel of a spaceship — I'd just be turning knobs and pushing random sliders with no idea how it would affect the sound.
And, again, I love music and I do appreciate its subtleties — I love the feel of a good bass line or when you can hear the vocals coming at you from a bit of an angle. I just never learned how to optimize my listening experience. That's why I've never really bothered with "good" headphones, opting instead for the convenience of AirPods, and before that, whatever was cheap and easy to carry. I've always been worried that I wouldn't appreciate what higher-end headphones have to offer because I'm not some skilled studio producer or golden-eared music prodigy.
That all changed when I first listened to the Audeze LCD-S20 Headphone, the first closed-back planar magnetic headphones to utilize the company's innovative SLAM technology. At first glance, you might think the LCD-S20 is intended only for professionals since it looks and feels professional-grade, but it only takes a few moments to realize it's just as simple to use as the $20 earbuds you can pick up at 7-Eleven. The sound you get out of the LCD-S20, though, is nothing like those cheap $20 bodega earbuds, and by the time you hit the first chorus of the first song you listen to, you'll realize everything you've been missing — even when just streaming tracks from your phone.
The LCD-S20 incorporates next-level technology into affordable headphones
What really makes the LCD-S20 stand out is Audeze's SLAM technology, which it first introduced with its CRBN2 electrostatic headphone. I've had the pleasure of trying out the CRBN2 before and it's easily the best-sounding headphone I've ever heard — but it also costs several thousand dollars, which is totally above my pay grade. Somehow though, Audeze was able to incorporate its cutting-edge SLAM design into the LCD-S20, which is a fraction of the price.
SLAM is a "symmetric linear acoustic modulator" that uses thin acoustic channels physically carved around the diaphragms in each can. The shape and depth of the channels are precisely cut to boost particular frequencies and transmit sound more faithfully as it literally vibrates through the air. The result is audio that doesn't seem like it's coming from the headphones — it sounds like it's coming from inside the room, as if you were in the studio while the sound was being recorded.
It's really something else, and it's also a perfect example of what Audeze brings to the table. Audeze isn't just another headphone company — it's constantly innovating and introducing new concepts that push the entire industry forward. Its drivers are so unique that they're made using in-house laser technology at Audeze's Orange County, California headquarters.
The brand is the go-to for many studio execs, musicians, producers, and audio engineers, which is why I thought the LCD-S20 might be overkill for a casual listener like me. I couldn't have been more wrong, though, because the LCD-S20 is the perfect mix of Audeze's cutting-edge technology with an easily accessible headphone you don't need a PhD in acoustics to use and appreciate.
The closed-back LCD-S20 immerses you in a fully-realized soundscape
The LCD-S20 can produce 10 Hz to 40 kHz, and you can truly hear and appreciate the range of frequencies as they come together in a given song. While I may not fully grasp the science behind that, I know what it sounds like — and it's amazing. The combination of Audeze's SLAM technology with the expertly-designed closed-back planar drivers create a spacious soundscape that deeply immerses you in the music.
Planars have often struggled to create bass as punchy as what dynamic headphones can deliver, and I could tell that the bass wasn't thumping the same way it might at the club. However, I didn't really mind this — rather than distorted bass lines dominating each song, instruments and samples with lower frequencies blended and harmonized with the others in the way — that I assume — the artists and producers originally intended.
Furthermore, the drivers' detail retrieval is exceptional, capturing microdynamics and subtler textures with stunning clarity, while the resolution never wavers. There's no smearing or compression when a track shifts or peaks. You're hearing each song the way it's supposed to sound, rather than getting that copy-of-a-copy feel you do from cheap earbuds.
These cans look and feel like they belong in a recording studio
The LCD-S20 lacks active noise cancellation (ANC), a feature that has become all the rage with headphone manufacturers over the past decade. However, you don't really miss it when using these cans, since the sound quality is so strong and immersive, and the design of the headphones ensure there are no gaps where they cover your ears. I first tried out the product at the Audeze LCD-S20 launch party, which was filled with various conversations and other noises. With the speakers over my ears, the second I hit play all of that melted away and it was just me and the music. The LCD-S20 provides enough isolation that the noise around you doesn't need to be actively cancelled.
Because I've been using earbuds for nearly two decades now, I was worried I'd find Audeze's closed-back headphones heavy and cumbersome. When I first wore them at the Audeze LCD-S20 launch party, this wasn't an issue, but I spent a lot more time with them for this review. What I found was that I quickly forgot I was wearing headphones at all.
The synthetic leather and head strap feel soft and comfortable. Between this, the pillow-soft ear cups, and the build quality of the hardware — constructed from premium magnesium, aluminum, and steel — the LCD-S20 feels studio-quality, which improved the overall experience for me. I could listen to music while I work or just relax for extended periods of time without the cans becoming intrusive.
They also just look great. That's a lower priority for me — I know I'm not impressing anyone walking around with my chipped and dirty AirPods. However, the classy, sleek design of the LCD-S20 made me a lot less self-conscious as I wore the over-the-ear headphones at the café, working on articles all week. It's not that they don't stand out — they look so crisp and modern that I imagine a few people were wondering which brand I was sporting — but they aren't ostentatious. They don't draw unwanted attention, but when people see them, they notice. I may not be a music producer, but I wouldn't be surprised if a few people in that café thought I was.
The LCD-S20 includes a few ingenious touches
When I first got my hands on the LCD-S20, I was worried I wouldn't know how to properly set it up. The only time I had listened with them at that point was at Audeze HQ, with the unit hooked up to a state-of-the-art mixer. I can't stress what a relief it was when I plugged them straight into the 3.5 mm jack on my laptop and immediately could hear music. The headphone comes with a braided cord that feels as durable and high-quality as the device itself. It's a ¼-inch jack, but Audeze also provides a 3.5 mm adapter with the same strong cord and quality build.
One of the features Audeze implemented with the headphone is that the cord is completely separate from the unit. There's a jack on both the left and right side of the headphone, so you can plug it into the more convenient side, depending on where your audio source is. It's such a simple yet ingenious touch that it makes you wonder why all corded headphones aren't like this. (I may be biased when it comes to stuff like this, because I'm left-handed and you'd be surprised how many everyday things can just get in your way.)
Another brilliant design incorporated into the LCD-S20 is its detachable ear pads. Each pad has four integrated magnets that seamlessly adhere to the speakers. Popping them off and reattaching them is easier than opening and closing a bottle of aspirin, yet they remain firmly secure once attached. This feature is great if you want to swap out pads with a different material or if you've built up heat and sweat over an extra-long listening session.
Using the Audeze LCD-S20 is an easy way to elevate your audio game
If you're like me and have been intimidated by more advanced headphones — worried that what they'd bring to the listening experience would go unappreciated and literally over your head — rest assured the Audeze LCD-S20 is a fantastic choice for anyone, whether you're a music producer or a casual listener. I'm really glad Audeze has made it a priority to bring the innovative technology and high-quality hardware found in its premium equipment to the wider market with more affordable and accessible products like the LCD-S20.
Not only are you getting next-level audio quality from its SLAM-enhanced planar drivers, but you're also getting a stylish and incredibly comfortable headphone that feels built to last. Features like dual-sided jacks and detachable ear pads are icing on the cake. It won't take long listening with the Audeze LCD-S20 before you find yourself wondering: maybe I am an audiophile.