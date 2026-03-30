3 Uses For The Extra HDMI Ports On Your Soundbar

More often than not, a device's built-in speakers will serve you just fine, but there's nothing wrong with upgrades. One improvement option is a soundbar, which is quite effective at boosting audio from a TV, computer, or mobile device. They tend to connect via Bluetooth or cables, commonly HDMI, depending on the situation. Speaking of connections, many of the best major soundbar brands around today equip their models with multiple HDMI ports. While one is typically needed to connect a soundbar to a TV, what possibilities could these additional HDMI ports offer?

Before digging into what the extra HDMI ports on a soundbar can do, it's important to clarify which HDMI cables should be used here. HDMI ARC specifically allows communication between the TV and the soundbar, rather than just one device sending information to the other. Ultra High Speed HDMI cables (often labeled as HDMI 2.1) are also ideal, given their support of eARC's multiple audio formats and improved audio/video syncing. Branching off of this, modern TVs have specific ARC or eARC ports, so it's important to utilize these when setting up. Non-ARC ports lack dual-data transfer functionality, so getting TV audio through your soundbar won't work.

For soundbars that have them, extra HDMI ports offer a bit more. Here are just a few examples of how to get the most from them and how to set everything up.