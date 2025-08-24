DTS:X Vs Dolby Atmos: How The Two Top Surround Sound Formats Compare

The question of whether DTS:X or Dolby Atmos is "better" depends on how you look at it (or, rather, listen to it). Dolby Atmos definitely benefits from the way easier to find. You're bound to come across compatible movies, shows, and music no matter where you look. That said, its unique speaker setup is something of a positive and a negative. It's what creates that "bubble of sound" effect for a true Atmos experience... But upgrading your sound system to get the most out of Atmos is still an added expense.

DTS:X, on the other hand, scores points for flexibility. It doesn't need a special or specific speaker layout because it adapts to whatever system you already own. It also lets listeners adjust dialogue levels independently, which can be a big plus during action-heavy movies. And because DTS encodes at higher bit-rates than Dolby, it can (in theory) give you more detailed sound. It's the same reason wired headphones sound better than Bluetooth. Of course, whether that difference is even noticeable will depend on your room, your hardware, your setup, and your ears.

The good news? Regardless of what format your next Blu-ray or streaming title gives you, you'll be getting treated to audio that's more lifelike, more dynamic, and more enveloping than traditional surround sound ever had to offer.