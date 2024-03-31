What Is True Surround Sound & Can TVs Or Soundbars Produce It?

If you're in the market for a new television or soundbar, you may have noticed that no matter what price range you're shopping in, plenty of models advertise surround sound capabilities of one sort or another. They claim that you'll be able to sit immersed in the center of the action, hearing every car chase like you're in the driver's seat, or soaking in an opera as if from the orchestra pit. But are these just marketing gimmicks, or can a sense of true surround sound be reproduced? And if so, can a soundbar, or even more impressively by built-in TV speakers, do the job?

If you've experienced true surround sound before, you'll know that it truly does feel like magic. For example, watching a movie in a Dolby Cinema theater is a visceral experience during which you'll hear individual bullets moving past your face. Then, you might seem to feel the impact of a nearby explosion. Part of how that's all done is with massive, expensive sound systems that are much larger than what's built into your TV or soundbar. But many promise to get pretty close.

Let's dive into the tech behind surround sound systems to answer how close they really can get, and separate truth from marketing myth. Can you replicate the magic of a surround sound system without investing thousands of dollars into complex speaker arrays?