7 Of The Best In-Ear Headphones For Audiophiles
These days, most consumers prefer wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers to listen to audio, but wired headphones seem to be making a comeback thanks to Gen-Z. Whether it's to catch up with the trend or listen to lossless audiophile-grade tracks, you may want to pick up a pair of wired earbuds. Among those, audiophiles will certainly appreciate in-ear monitors (IEMs) or headphones, since they provide excellent fidelity and passive noise isolation. Over the years, IEMs have released across various price points, from budget-oriented options to ultra-premium earbuds with multiple drivers. This can make it difficult for the average consumer to decide which pair of headphones they should get.
It's natural to assume a more expensive pair would be superior, but that may not be true in all instances, since some IEMs exist for specific use cases and audio preferences. For instance, some users may enjoy a balanced sound, while others may prefer heavier bass. To make it easier, we've compiled a list of options that should have something for the gamer who wants to hear their enemies' footsteps loud and clear, the professional artist who wants to hear recordings with the highest fidelity, and more. To curate this list, we've taken into account reviews from renowned publications with expertise in testing audio equipment.
Linsoul 7Hz x Crinacle Zero:2
These days, the barrier to entry into the world of hi-fi music is extremely low. A great example of this is the Linsoul 7Hz x Crinacle Zero:2 IEMs. These earbuds have 10-millimeter dynamic drivers that are sure to impress you if you love a good thump of bass. That said, it isn't bass-heavy at the cost of other frequencies, as Hi-end Portable describes the profile as smooth, fun, and suitable for the masses. In terms of build quality, the Zero:2 keeps things simple with a lightweight plastic chassis that is comfortable for long listening sessions. However, the budget price point does show in the accessories. The included cable — while functional — feels flimsy and prone to tangling. Fortunately, like most IEMs on this list, it uses a standard two-pin connector, so you can easily swap it out for a better third-party cable later.
As far as the sound output is concerned, these IEMs punch well above their weight class. Vocals are clear, and the instrument separation is good for a sub-$30 product. It follows a tuning target that is pleasing to most people who want a simple, no-frills experience without using equalizers and presets. Notably, the brand also markets these earbuds for gamers, so if that's the intended use case, you're getting a multipurpose pair of headphones under $30. If you're dipping your toes into the world of audiophile IEMs but don't want to spend a fortune, the 7Hz x Crinacle Zero:2 is likely the best starting point.
Linsoul KZ ZS10 Pro X
For those who crave a more energetic and vibrant sound, the Linsoul KZ ZS10 Pro X should be a primary option. KZ or Knowledge Zenith has been a staple in the budget audio segment for years, and the ZS10 Pro X is the most recent iteration. What makes this pair interesting is its hybrid driver configuration. Each earbud packs one dynamic driver for the bass and four balanced armatures for the mids and highs. This setup allows for a level of detail and separation that single-driver earphones may struggle to match, especially at this price point. You get emphasized bass and boosted treble, with the mids taking a slight step back, resulting in sound that is exciting, dynamic, and perfect for modern genres like EDM and rock.
However, this aggressive tuning might induce a bit of fatigue for sensitive listeners who prefer a more laid-back sound. In terms of design, the ZS10 Pro X features a zinc alloy chassis attached to a resin shell, giving it a durable and premium feel. That said, they're not the most comfortable pair of earbuds — especially if you plan on wearing them for long durations. As per SoundGuys, the nozzle is on the wider side, which can lead to a poor fit for some users. This also affects the noise isolation. Regardless, if you're looking for a pair of earbuds that prioritize excitement over strictly producing audio that sounds the way the artist intended you to hear it, the KZ ZS10 Pro X is a solid choice.
Truthear Pure 1DD+3BA Hybird Earphones
The Truthear Pure features a hybrid setup with one dynamic driver for bass and three balanced armatures for mids and highs. That bass driver is the star of the show, as pointed out by SoundGuys. If you qualify as a basshead, we would highly recommend spending $90 on these. Hip-hop, EDM, and other such happening genres of music definitely sound great on these IEMs. As a by-product of this, the Truthear Pure earbuds are also great for gamers who play a lot of FPS or action titles, where there are a lot of gunshots and explosions. You're going to have an extremely immersive experience. Despite exhibiting less treble, the vocals are not muddy — a characteristic often exhibited by IEMs with high bass levels.
Instead of going for an aggressive look, the Pure IEMs have an industrial design that looks subtle and sober. That said, there's a slight issue with the chassis of the Truthear Pure. The housing is quite large, which can be uncomfortable for those with small ears. Additionally, the cable can get detached easily due to the position of the connectors. If you can look past these quirks, the Truthear Pure is an excellent choice for those who listen to upbeat music at the gym or love an extra oomph when listening to tracks.
Linsoul 7Hz Timeless II
Planar magnetic drivers are known for their incredible speed and low distortion, and the Linsoul 7Hz Timeless II utilizes this to deliver a sound that is incredibly detailed. The treble has also been smoothed out with refined high-end presentation, so the music doesn't feel piercing to the ears. Apart from this, a major highlight of the Timeless II earbuds is the customizable sound via interchangeable nozzles. These nozzles or tuning filters allow you to change the balance of bass and treble based on your requirements. MajorHiFi reports that the sound signature is extremely balanced, which means the custom nozzles are really for slight tweaks to the frequency response.
We quite like the design of the Linsoul 7Hz Timeless II. Its carbon fiber accents add a premium feel, and the V-shaped sound signature and customizable nozzles make it a real one-size-fits-all product. If you want to get a pair of IEMs that will work well for all genres of music, you can't go wrong with the Timeless II. Thanks to the balanced sound, you can also use these IEMs for watching movies and TV shows.
Moondrop Blessing 3
Ask any audiophile, and they'll tell you how Moondrop has built a reputation for engineering excellence. The Moondrop Blessing 3 shows off that engineering prowess with its construction. This hybrid IEM uses two dynamic drivers and four balanced armatures in a setup Moondrop calls the "Horizontally Opposed Dual Dynamic Driver Unit System" (HODDDUS). In simple terms, the two bass drivers are placed facing each other to cancel out distortion and deliver a more accurate bass response. This is a pair for critical listeners who want to hear every single word from the lyrics in a vocal performance, along with proper instrument separation. We've now moved into proper flagship territory for audiophiles, so you can expect excellent fidelity from the Blessing 3.
Per Rtings measurements, the frequency response is extremely consistent, and the earbuds reproduce audio with accuracy. They're also quite attractive in terms of design, sporting a metallic chassis with a transparent housing on the rear. You may have experienced the phenomenon where you hear parts of a song that you'd never heard before when using a premium pair of earbuds. That's exactly what you'll experience with the Moondrop Blessing 3. If you're looking for a solid pair of IEMs under $500, your search should ideally end here.
Shure SE846 Gen 2
You would know that the Shure SE846 is a legendary status symbol in the world of IEMs, and the Shure SE846 Gen 2 update keeps it relevant for audiophiles in 2026. Unlike some other IEMs on this list, the SE846 Gen 2 sports a low-profile bean-shaped design, ensuring a flush fit that sits completely inside the ear. Along with being comfortable, the snug fit also makes for better noise isolation. Whether you're on a flight or performing on stage, you'll definitely appreciate the passive noise cancellation.
What makes the SE846 Gen 2 stand out is its low-pass filter design. Shure uses a complex physical pathway for the bass frequencies that mimics the performance of a true subwoofer. The result is deep bass that doesn't bleed into the mids — a quality that's rather rare. The Gen 2 model adds a new Extended nozzle filter to go along with the Balanced, Warm, and Bright options. What Hi-Fi claims that the Shure SE846 Gen 2 is among the most capable IEMs you can buy in terms of details, balance, and comfort. If budget isn't an issue, and you want to experience the absolute best audio without any compromises, the SE846 Gen 2 is a no-brainer. It's also worth mentioning that these IEMs are built like a tank, and you also get a premium carrying case in the package.
Sennheiser IE 900
In an era where companies are cramming more and more drivers into their earphones, Sennheiser is taking a different approach with the IE 900: perfecting the single dynamic driver. Known as the X3R transducer, this 7-millimeter driver is housed in a precision-milled aluminum chassis. The one-driver philosophy eliminates any phase coherence issues that can plague multi-driver setups, resulting in a sound that is cohesive and natural. The treble is crisp and sparkling with just the right amount of bass. Sennheiser uses what's known as Helmholtz resonator chambers milled directly into the shell to absorb unwanted peaks. This creates a U-shaped sound signature that's widely regarded as fun and engaging. The soundstage is also excellent, as per What Hi-Fi.
A good pair of earbuds not only sounds good but also fits comfortably for long durations. Thankfully, that's true in the case of the Sennheiser IE 900. Thanks to the small form factor of the earbuds and the flexible cable, these IEMs stay in your ears for long listening sessions without causing any discomfort. They're also arguably more sophisticated in terms of appearance compared to the Shure SE846, thanks to a metallic chassis instead of a transparent one. At $1,699, the Sennheiser IE 900 is certainly at the top end of the pricing spectrum. However, if you want the absolute best fidelity and enjoyable sound, no matter what you listen to, this is your best bet.
Methodology
All the in-ear headphones included in this list have been shortlisted based on reviews from renowned publications that have years of expertise in reviewing and testing audio gear. The reviews take into consideration parameters such as audio quality, comfort, design, soundstage, and frequency response. The frequency response curve gives us an idea of how each pair of earbuds handles lows, mids, and highs. Depending on these parameters, we've picked the best IEMs across multiple price points to cater to a larger audience.