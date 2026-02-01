7 Of The Best In-Ear Headphones For Audiophiles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

These days, most consumers prefer wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers to listen to audio, but wired headphones seem to be making a comeback thanks to Gen-Z. Whether it's to catch up with the trend or listen to lossless audiophile-grade tracks, you may want to pick up a pair of wired earbuds. Among those, audiophiles will certainly appreciate in-ear monitors (IEMs) or headphones, since they provide excellent fidelity and passive noise isolation. Over the years, IEMs have released across various price points, from budget-oriented options to ultra-premium earbuds with multiple drivers. This can make it difficult for the average consumer to decide which pair of headphones they should get.

It's natural to assume a more expensive pair would be superior, but that may not be true in all instances, since some IEMs exist for specific use cases and audio preferences. For instance, some users may enjoy a balanced sound, while others may prefer heavier bass. To make it easier, we've compiled a list of options that should have something for the gamer who wants to hear their enemies' footsteps loud and clear, the professional artist who wants to hear recordings with the highest fidelity, and more. To curate this list, we've taken into account reviews from renowned publications with expertise in testing audio equipment.