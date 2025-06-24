IEMs Vs. Wired Earbuds: What's The Difference Between These Earphones?

Although almost every smartphone manufacturer has ditched the headphone jack, wired earbuds still have their place for those in pursuit of sonic perfection, and the subcategory of IEMs is a cornerstone of the professional audio world. Even the best wireless earbuds cannot transmit audio without some form of compression that impacts quality, and Bluetooth also introduces latency that impedes audio workflows. For these and other reasons, audio professionals and hobbyist audiophiles continue to rely on wired earbuds in certain scenarios. Spend enough time around audio engineers, stage musicians, or high-grade audio enthusiasts, and you're sure to hear the term IEM crop up in reference to certain wired earbuds. So, what are IEMs, and who should consider them?

IEM stands for in-ear monitor. The term is self-explanatory: in-ear means the earpiece is inserted into the ear canal, while a monitor is an audio playback device designed for analytical listening, also known as monitoring. The best studio monitors typically take the form of large speakers, but when on stage or on the go, a more portable and personal solution is often required. IEMs are there to fill the gap, providing high-quality audio in a pocketable package. The distinction between a wired earbud and an IEM is generally based on their design and purpose, although some may argue over semantics, and the line often blurs. So, here's how you can distinguish between the two.