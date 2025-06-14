What Are Studio Grade Headphones, And When Are They Useful?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While browsing headphones, you may have noticed the term "studio grade" cropping up here and there. It's a marketing term sometimes used to differentiate between categories of headphones. As you might intuit, studio headphones are geared toward working musicians. But if you're not a musician — and therefore don't have a studio — should you pay any attention to studio grade headphones?

In the simplest terms, studio grade headphones should aim to provide a completely neutral and accurate listening experience, ensuring that artists get an accurate idea of the music they're working on in the studio. That may sound a bit strange at first blush. After all, isn't accuracy the goal of every headphone? Well, not actually. As opposed to studio headphones, consumer grade audio equipment often aims to enhance aspects of music that the average listener finds pleasing. For example, modern pop, hip hop, EDM, and other popular genres tend to have a lot of bass, so consumer headphones (for example, the Sony Ult Wear) often emphasize the low end of the frequency spectrum to make those genres sound better. A studio grade headphone, on the other hand, aims to make sure no part of the spectrum is amplified.

There are a number of reasons why someone might gravitate toward studio grade headphones, even if they aren't a musician. For those who enjoy a high quality audio experience, or for audio purists who prioritize clinical accuracy over consumer sound profiles, studio grade headphones can be the perfect solution. Cheap but well-performing cans like the popular Audio Technica ATH-M50x are priced at under $200, while more premium pairs like the famous Sennheiser HD 800 S cost tenfold that. Here's what you need to know.