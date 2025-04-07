How To Find The Best EQ Settings For Your Speaker, Headphones, Or Earbuds

Before we talk about your headphones, let's get some science out of the way. At the most basic level, sound can be understood as existing across a range of audible frequencies known as the audio spectrum. As you may recall from science class, sound is a physical force made up of vibrations through particles as waves, and the longer the distance between each peak of those waves, the lower it is on the audio spectrum. In other words, bass notes are long waves, whereas high pitched sounds are short waves.

Frequencies on the spectrum are measured in Hertz (Hz), which expresses the number of wave oscillations per second. If we ignore 0Hz, which is total silence, the spectrum goes from 1Hz — the lowest possible bass frequency — and increases from there. However, the human ear is only capable of hearing sounds between 20Hz and 20,000Hz, so that's the range covered by a standard EQ. The audio spectrum is usually represented as a graph, which you can see an example of below. You may notice that the graph is logarithmic, which is why the vertical lines on it are not evenly spaced. Frequencies could be expressed non-logarithmically, but that would make the graph unusably large, so instead it gets compressed as frequencies increase. Another reason for logarithmic expression is that the human ear is more sensitive to lower frequencies, so a logarithmic frequency graph allows us to see more detail in the parts of the audio spectrum we can hear better.

Max Miller/SlashGear/Ableton

When we EQ headphones or speakers, we are simply raising or lowering the volume on different sections of the audio spectrum. Since most EQs don't adjust every individual frequency, they get adjusted in groups known as bands, as pictured below.