The 7 Best Vocal Microphones For Home Studios, Ranked By Price

If you're setting up a home music studio, your microphones is one of its most important elements. Unless you plan to create every sound in your songs from scratch, you'll need to track instruments and record vocals. But, like a lot of studio gear, they can be expensive, ranging from about $100 dollars on the low end to nearly $1000. It can be difficult to pick the right one, and it's tempting to overspend to make sure you get a high-quality product. However, there are fantastic microphones at every price point.

Advertisement

I've been a musician my entire adult life, and I've spent a lot of time exploring gear and connecting with other musicians to see what they use. What you learn over 10 or 15 years of doing this is that even though everyone has unique needs, there are a lot of pro audio products that pretty much everyone has simply because those products are hard to beat. When it comes to microphones, I've rounded up the ones you'll probably get recommended the most by a plurality of musicians. Here they are, ranked by price, with more on our selection process later on.

The microphones in this list are all XLR microphones. That means they use the analog XLR connection standard rather than a digital connection such as USB. If you connect them to a computer or smartphone, you must use an audio interface, which is a piece of gear you'll need regardless to get the best results with a digital audio workstation and the best studio monitors. So, with that out of the way, let's press record on the best vocal microphones for home studios at every budget.

Advertisement