How To Use Dolby Atmos With Your Bluetooth Speakers & Headphones

If you're even moderately into home audio or wireless headphones, you may have heard the term surround sound thrown around. It's often used as a catch-all term in the marketing of speakers and headphones. It's a step above traditional stereo sound, which simply delivers audio through two channels — left and right. Surround sound aims to place you in a three-dimensional space and often requires a speaker configuration with multiple channels — front, center, rear, and a subwoofer. Modern Bluetooth headphones can emulate this effect through software trickery called virtual surround sound.

Then there's Dolby Atmos — a proprietary audio technology that goes a step further and adds height channels to the mix. In professional setups, Dolby Atmos audio is achieved by using multiple channels, including ceiling-mounted or upward-firing speakers. The result is an immersive soundstage where up to 118 individual audio objects can move around in a three-dimensional space. Dolby Atmos content comes in the form of music, movies, or even games.

The best way to experience audio in Dolby Atmos is through a dedicated multi-speaker setup, but this takes up a fair bit of space and requires an investment. Thanks to the use of binaural sound technology, though, you can experience Dolby Atmos content on virtually any pair of headphones — or, to a more limited extent, speakers. The real challenge lies in making this setup work by ensuring you have the right settings enabled on your device.