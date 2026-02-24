Streaming Services Ranked: Which Platforms Are Truly Worth The Price In 2026?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Streaming services might be the most affordable way to enjoy your favorite shows and movies. For less than $20 per month, you can choose from various streaming services, all with different plan options and massive content libraries of original and licensed programming. However, we have some thoughts about which platforms are actually worth your money, and which ones you should skip.
We've ranked the major streaming services based on two value metrics: whether they have content (and how much) that people actually want to watch, and how much it costs to avoid ads interrupting your TV time. To be fair, some viewers might have other priorities, but the following services are ranked based on streaming statistics from and the availability of ad-free plans, with the best-valued streamers listed last, and the worst first.
All commentary on each platform's perceived value is the opinion of the author. Like anything else, odds are you'll find some platforms more enticing than others. Whether it's your programming preferences or a strict budget, choosing the most value-packed streaming service comes down to what your particular values are. That said, stay tuned after the list for more on the overall methodology.
AMC+
AMC+ is available as a standalone streaming service, but it seems that even the streamer itself understands that the inherent value in the channel might be as an add-on versus a solo streamer. You can get AMC+ as an add-on with other streaming services, like Amazon Prime and Apple TV, but whether it's worth it depends on how you value its programming.
AMC+ did not rank in the top 10 for any streaming acknowledgments by Nielsen. That means tons of other streaming services have far more popular programming. While AMC+ plans start at $7.99 per month (at the time of publication), you'll need a premium plan — for $10.99 per month — to nix ads and download programming for offline enjoyment. The value is likely not there for most viewers, including my household.
What AMC+ does have going for it is some somewhat niche programming. If you're a huge fan of The Walking Dead universe, for example, AMC+ may be worth the investment. Other areas of interest include horror films, independent films, and British TV. Billed largely as an add-on channel, in terms of competing with other streamers for breadth of content, AMC+ simply has a tough time holding its own.
HBO Max
HBO Max currently ranks low on our list of major streaming services because of its comparatively high cost. Like other services, it's also available as an add-on; the HBO Max Help Center notes that plan prices and structures can vary via those other streamers. Thus, you may find a better deal than $10.99 per month (with ads). To go ad-free with standalone HBO Max service, you'll need to pay $18.49 per month (as of February 2026).
At the time of publication, HBO Max ranks within the top 10 for popular streaming shows, so it has some things going for it. In January 2026, the streamer's original series "The Pitt" ranked fifth on Nielsen's chart for the most minutes streamed, and it was the fourth-most streamed original program. HBO Max also placed on the chart for acquired shows; it hosts "The Big Bang Theory," too.
All that said, viewers can expect some major changes to HBO Max amid 2025 HBO Max and Netflix news. According to a December 2025 press release, Netflix is acquiring large parts of Warner Bros., including HBO Max and HBO, however the deal is not yet and done, and Paramount is also making a bid. No word yet on exactly how the content will be structured, so who knows whether we'll still have HBO Max, or if Netflix will absorb it all.
Hulu
Given the prevalence of bundled streaming packages, you might not be looking at Hulu as a standalone package — I know I wouldn't. Hulu does have a range of programming, including the original series "Tell Me Lies," which ranked in Nielsen's top 10 for streaming minutes in January 2026. The streamer also has similar acquired content to Netflix and Peacock, so it appears in Nielsen's popularity charts a handful of times.
All that said, Hulu is still pricey for what you get (and what you can get elsewhere). A standalone Hulu plan costs $11.99 at the time of this writing, and it runs ads. You'll need to bump up to a Premium package — for $18.99 per month — to get rid of ads. Considering which Hulu plans allow downloads for offline streaming, I don't see much bang for your buck overall.
Considering that you can get a bundle including Disney+ and Hulu Premium without ads for $19.99, I honestly don't see any reason to buy Hulu on its own. Also, for me, the appeal of Hulu has been its original series. After the streamer hyped up a second season of "Cruel Summer," then revealed it would be an anthology and not revisit Season 1's plot, I lost interest. Your mileage may vary though!
Amazon Prime Video
For a long time, I resisted subscribing to Amazon Prime to get access to its video programming. However, after the retail giant dangled a discount in front of me, I thought I'd go ahead and try it. Although Prime is a pretty well-known streaming platform, there's a lot more to it than just media programming. When you subscribe to Prime, you get Prime shipping, Amazon Music, gas discounts, and even free Grubhub+.
For $14.99 per month, that doesn't sound like a terrible deal, and qualified applicants can get the service for only $6.99 per month under the Prime Access program. If you're only interested in the media side of Amazon Prime, though, the monthly cost is probably not worth it. Looking at Nielsen's January 2026 data, Prime shows and movies didn't rank at all. I take that to mean there isn't a lot of popular programming there right now, even if many of us did binge "The Summer I Turned Pretty" in 2025.
There's also the fact that ads are built-in, unless you want to pay extra (for an "Ad Free subscription") to banish them. Of course, there are a couple of ways to watch Prime video without paying for Amazon Prime. Those methods include buying the content outright or finagling your way into a video-only subscription, which probably requires a help request and possibly a phone call.
Peacock
Peacock is one of those streaming services I go back and forth on. Monthly plans start at $7.99, which isn't terrible if there's something specific you want to watch. However, you have to spring for a Premium Plus plan — which costs $16.99 per month at the time of writing — to get rid of ads. After being spoiled by Netflix and Disney+, my household despises ad interruptions, which explains why I subscribe to Peacock, but pause and reactivate our subscription constantly. That said, the Peacock military discount could make it more affordable.
As to reasons why you might want to subscribe, despite the price or frustration of ads, Peacock has some great content, according to Nielsen's rankings as of January 2026. Peacock started the year strong, thanks to streaming shows like "The Closer" (an acquired show shared with Netflix and others) and "The Traitors" (a Peacock original). Peacock also hosts "Law & Order," which gives it a boost on the ranking for minutes watched of acquired programming.
And in addition to shows worth watching (including everything Bravo) and affordable plans (if ads don't give you hives), Apple TV and Peacock come in a bundle. With the bundle, for $19.99 per month you can get Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus, all ad-free.
Disney+
Ever since it launched, Disney+ has been a staple for my family — we happen to love most Disney programs, including the Marvel franchise and shows like "Bluey." However, Disney owns a bunch of entertainment brands, so there's all kinds of other content on the streaming service, too. It also releases the theatrical films it makes there. Thus, Disney shows up a bunch on Nielsen's rankings data.
"Bluey" was the number 10 most-streamed show overall in January 2026, and the second most-streamed acquired show. On the movie side, "Zootopia" was the eighth-most streamed movie in Nielsen's data for early 2026. Any time a new Disney movie drops on the streamer, I would expect a similar trend to happen.
Personally, I think Disney+ is worthwhile for families with kids, and anyone who has comfort shows or movies they want to watch a bunch of times. If you qualify for Disney's military discount, the price might be a bit more palatable, too. Otherwise, you're looking at $18.99 per month for ad-free Disney+ — and trust me, you want ad-free. My family quickly grew tired of them after ill-timed ads actually made the picture glitch while watching "Ironheart." There is always something to watch, though, making Disney+ one of the highest value streamers on our list.
Paramount+
If you're wondering if Paramount+ is worth getting, the answer is the same as every other streaming service: it depends. My family has subscribed to Paramount+ for a while, but we treat it much the same as Peacock. We subscribe for a while, watch what we want to watch, then pause the subscription until the urge to watch their specific programming strikes again.
Given the relatively low price for ad-free programming — at the time of publication, Paramount+ was $13.99 per month — this streaming service may be worth it for filling in the gaps of your other entertainment services. Add a Paramount military discount, and it'll go even lower. What makes it worth the price, though, is the amount of popular content Paramount+ offers.
In Nielsen's rankings for early 2026, Paramount+ had the third most-streamed show, "Landman," which was also the third most-streamed original series. Paramount+ also has "Spongebob Squarepants," an acquired show that ranked ninth for views in January. Finally, one Paramount+ film was the third most-viewed for that same timeframe; "The Running Man" had 380 million minutes streamed, per Nielsen. According to viewership data, it seems like Paramount+ has a lot to offer that people actually like, and without ads interrupting the entertainment.
Apple TV+
If you're already an Apple household, it might be a no-brainer to add Apple TV+ to your array of streaming services. Apple has a bunch of original shows, and a cursory review of the current lineup revealed a lot of famous faces in recent works, like Elizabeth Olsen in "Eternity" and Harrison Ford and Jason Segel in "Shrinking."
The other value inherent within Apple TV+ is the fact that you can share it with your household and other family members or friends. Unlike some streamers, which might aim to lock down your account to one IP address only, Apple lets you share with up to six people — and it doesn't discriminate, as Android users and those with smart TVs and smart sticks can join in, too. There are some perks of using an Apple TV device for your streaming needs, like quick downloads and buffer-free streaming on ethernet.
In terms of cost, Apple TV+ is also competitive. Not only do Apple device purchasers receive three months of service for free, but after that, plans are $12.99 per month — and that's it. The only rate mentioned by Apple is the per-month cost, and there are no third-party ads included. Based on price alone, Apple TV+ is worth it, even if the streamer didn't have any programming in Nielsen's data for early 2026.
Netflix
Hands-down, Netflix tops our list for being worth the price. Looking at Nielsen's data so far in 2026, Netflix had the most-streamed movies, originals, and acquired content. Not only that, but the streamer is still cheaper than its competitors. Deciding whether premium Netflix is worth it is probably the hardest decision involved with signing up.
At time of writing, pricing starts at $7.99 with ads, and an upgrade to ad-free will increase that to $17.99. However, when you consider the breadth of programming Netflix has — and the fact that it may also be acquiring Warner Bros. content — it definitely seems to be worth it.
As of 2026, Nielsen reflected that Netflix was in the lead with programming. Its original series, "His & Hers," had the most viewing minutes overall, while the streamer's "Stranger Things" came in second. Netflix also earned top-10 bragging rights for "The Rip," "11.22.63," "The Closer," "Agatha Christie's Seven Dials," and "Run Away." You can also find fan favorites on Netflix, including "Grey's Anatomy," "Homeland," "Teen Titans Go!," "People We Meet on Vacation," and "KPop Demon Hunters" — which all appeared in Nielsen data.
Historically speaking, Netflix also has great quality content. In 2024, it had the highest number of highly-rated TV shows (based on IMDb ratings), compared to other streamers like Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and others. We think it's a safe bet to subscribe to Netflix given how much highly-viewed and well-ranked programming it offers, and should continue to offer.
Methodology
For this ranking, we examined streamers based on two key elements of streaming services: the ability to enjoy good content, and the ability to do so without interruption. Our top-rated streaming service picks are confirmed to have the most popular shows, movies, and acquired content so far in 2026 (based on Nielsen data), with options for zero ads interrupting your viewing experience. The included commentary on various streaming services reflects my own personal opinions, which may not align with your viewing values.
We consider higher-ranked platforms worth the price (especially because many offer discounts if you qualify), even though they sometimes cost a bit more than lower-ranked competitors based on the range of content they offer, and the ability to go ad-free. We purposely did not include free streaming services, however. For example, Hoopla is the cheapest streaming service, because it's free, but that means it doesn't need a spot on our list to be considered valuable.