Streaming Services Ranked: Which Platforms Are Truly Worth The Price In 2026?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Streaming services might be the most affordable way to enjoy your favorite shows and movies. For less than $20 per month, you can choose from various streaming services, all with different plan options and massive content libraries of original and licensed programming. However, we have some thoughts about which platforms are actually worth your money, and which ones you should skip.

We've ranked the major streaming services based on two value metrics: whether they have content (and how much) that people actually want to watch, and how much it costs to avoid ads interrupting your TV time. To be fair, some viewers might have other priorities, but the following services are ranked based on streaming statistics from and the availability of ad-free plans, with the best-valued streamers listed last, and the worst first.

All commentary on each platform's perceived value is the opinion of the author. Like anything else, odds are you'll find some platforms more enticing than others. Whether it's your programming preferences or a strict budget, choosing the most value-packed streaming service comes down to what your particular values are. That said, stay tuned after the list for more on the overall methodology.