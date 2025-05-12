Is Paramount Plus Worth Getting? Here's What You Need To Know
Much like how the golden age of Hollywood often saw movie studios take control of specific theaters, it seems that all of today's biggest industry players are the proprietors of exclusive streaming platforms, including Warner Bros' Max, Universal's Peacock, and Disney's — well, Disney+. Somewhat ahead of the curve was Paramount with its CBS All Access, which launched in 2014. Early 2021 would see a revamp of the brand, not only expanding upon its content library and features offered by the service, but also christening it with the trendier moniker Paramount Plus.
The variety of Paramount Plus' content is certainly nothing to sneeze at. Along with the studio's own extensive catalog of movies and shows, it also carries the library of several popular TV networks including Nickelodeon, BET, and Comedy Central to name a few. However, despite its years in the game and vast selection, Paramount Plus has yet to reach the gargantuan subscription numbers of competitors such as Netflix and Disney+.
Nowadays where consumers are inundated with countless entertainment options at their literal fingertips, a streaming service has to truly stand out if it wants to convince customers to add on a new subscription. Like all streamers, Paramount Plus has its own array of pros and cons that are important to know about before joining, so let's not waste any time and dive right into them.
What kind of content does Paramount Plus offer?
Paramount Plus' television library is built out of a blend of fan-favorite shows, including dramas aimed at older audiences such as "CSI," "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife," and hit reality shows like "Survivor" and "RuPaul's Drag Race." It's also ranked as one of the best streaming services for kids, largely thanks to the inclusion of Nickelodeon shows such as "Spongebob Squarepants," "Paw Patrol," and "Dora the Explorer." Similar to Disney+ being a hub for Marvel and "Star Wars" fans, Paramount Plus is the home for all things "Star Trek," ranging from the classic 1966 series to more recent franchise additions such as "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" and everything in between
Its movie selection is also notable, with a mix of acclaimed classics, fan-favorites, and modern hits. If you're looking for big screen blockbusters, "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," "Top Gun: Maverick," and "Gladiator 2" are sure to quench your thirst. Horror hounds have several entries in the "Scream," "Halloween," and "A Quiet Place" franchises to explore. And hardcore cinema fans can indulge in Oscar-winners like "There Will Be Blood," "Rosemary's Baby," and "Minari" among others.
The biggest franchises under the streamer's belt include "Transformers," "Sonic the Hedgehog," and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." Much of Paramount Plus' appeal comes down to nostalgia, however, as its original programming leaves much to be desired. While shows like "Tulsa King" and "1883" have received their fair share of praise, the streamer has yet to launch a series that matches the skyrocketing popularity of those from Netflix or Disney+.
What plans does Paramount Plus offer?
Chances are you already have a few streaming subscriptions. While designed to be affordable, it's easy to underestimate how much these services can collectively take out of your wallet every month, especially as streaming services increase their subscription costs. Thankfully, Paramount Plus is a relatively affordable service that won't overwhelm you with too many tier picks, although there are differences worth mentioning.
The first plan is the Paramount Plus Essential, an ad-supported tier that gives you access to the full catalog of on-demand content. You also get limited access to both SHOWTIME and CBS live sport coverage. The Essential plan goes for either $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year. For those seeking a premium option, the Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME is worth exploring. Along with having complete access to the on-demand library, SHOWTIME, and CBS live channels, the plan also allows users to download content. Additionally, you can view in 4K UHD, HDR10, or Dolby Vision. You can opt into this plan for either $12.99 a month of $119.99 annually. Both plans offer a one-week free trial before committing.
At the end of the day, Paramount Plus, while not quite reaching the heights of some of its competitors, makes for a suitable streamer depending on your preferences. Your enjoyment out of the service will largely depend on your attachment to its featured intellectual property and if you want something that offers live channels. You can also try out Pluto TV, Paramount's free-streaming option and one of the best no-cost streamers overall.