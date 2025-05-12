Is Paramount Plus Worth Getting? Here's What You Need To Know

Much like how the golden age of Hollywood often saw movie studios take control of specific theaters, it seems that all of today's biggest industry players are the proprietors of exclusive streaming platforms, including Warner Bros' Max, Universal's Peacock, and Disney's — well, Disney+. Somewhat ahead of the curve was Paramount with its CBS All Access, which launched in 2014. Early 2021 would see a revamp of the brand, not only expanding upon its content library and features offered by the service, but also christening it with the trendier moniker Paramount Plus.

Advertisement

The variety of Paramount Plus' content is certainly nothing to sneeze at. Along with the studio's own extensive catalog of movies and shows, it also carries the library of several popular TV networks including Nickelodeon, BET, and Comedy Central to name a few. However, despite its years in the game and vast selection, Paramount Plus has yet to reach the gargantuan subscription numbers of competitors such as Netflix and Disney+.

Nowadays where consumers are inundated with countless entertainment options at their literal fingertips, a streaming service has to truly stand out if it wants to convince customers to add on a new subscription. Like all streamers, Paramount Plus has its own array of pros and cons that are important to know about before joining, so let's not waste any time and dive right into them.

Advertisement