Paramount Plus Military Discount: How It Works & How To Get It

As economic uncertainties continue to mount, most folks are no doubt trying to save a buck or two anywhere they can. While that may prove complicated for some, those in the military have plenty of options to save, as virtually every business under the sun offers a discount to veterans and those on active duty.

You can count most entertainment enterprises among the factions honoring our service men and women with savings, with most offering a military discount on their various streaming services, including even Disney+. That list includes Paramount Studios, too, as the company offers a significant military discount for Paramount+, a solid streaming service many deem worthy of the price.

Paramount+ actually offers one of the better military discounts you'll find in the streaming realm, with the service available at a massive 50% discount for those who qualify, which includes those on active duty, retirees, and reservists, as well as National Guard members and veterans. It also includes dependents and spouses of those with time in the armed services. Perhaps more importantly, the Paramount+ military discount can be claimed by new, active, and former subscribers who can verify their military service time, and the discount is valid for the duration of your subscription.

