Paramount Plus Military Discount: How It Works & How To Get It
As economic uncertainties continue to mount, most folks are no doubt trying to save a buck or two anywhere they can. While that may prove complicated for some, those in the military have plenty of options to save, as virtually every business under the sun offers a discount to veterans and those on active duty.
You can count most entertainment enterprises among the factions honoring our service men and women with savings, with most offering a military discount on their various streaming services, including even Disney+. That list includes Paramount Studios, too, as the company offers a significant military discount for Paramount+, a solid streaming service many deem worthy of the price.
Paramount+ actually offers one of the better military discounts you'll find in the streaming realm, with the service available at a massive 50% discount for those who qualify, which includes those on active duty, retirees, and reservists, as well as National Guard members and veterans. It also includes dependents and spouses of those with time in the armed services. Perhaps more importantly, the Paramount+ military discount can be claimed by new, active, and former subscribers who can verify their military service time, and the discount is valid for the duration of your subscription.
Here's how to secure your Paramount+ military discount
On top of all that, the military discount can be applied to any Paramount+ plan. So, if you're curious what sort of savings you could be looking at, the ad-supported Essential plan will run you $7.99 per month, while the ad-free plan, which includes Showtime, is priced at $12.99 per month. With the discount, those would be about $4 and $6 per month, respectively, making either plan all the more appealing to any armed services members in the market for a new streaming service.
You will have to jump through a hoop or two before you can activate your military discount on Paramount+. First and foremost, service men and women will need to verify their current military status with Paramount+ via Sheer ID. Doing so is easy enough, as Paramount+ offers a direct link to the verification page during the activation process. On that verification page, you'll enter a few key personal and service details, and, assuming your status checks out, you should be streaming in no time.
It should be noted, however, that the discount is only valid for new Paramount+ accounts. That means if you're already subscribing to Paramount+, you'll need to cancel your sub and start a new one to add on the military discount. That may be a frustrating extra step for some, particularly as it'll mean you lose all the saved information on your current sub. But the financial benefits should far outweigh the annoyance, as Paramount+ is largely deemed one of the must-have streaming services.