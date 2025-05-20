Yes, Disney+ Has A Military Discount (And Here's How To Get It)
More television viewers are cutting the cord in favor of alternative methods of in-home entertainment. For many, streaming services from the world's major media providers have become the go-to option. While subscribing to several of the major streaming services may be cheaper than even a single cable sub, the multiple monthly charges that come with them can add up pretty quickly. As such, consumers are asking more and more whether streamers like Paramount+ are actually worth the subscription price.
For many, the selected streamers are often the ones that offer the best deal on monthly charges. But for certain groups, even those monthly fees can be further reduced by way of a discount. And if you are a veteran of the United States military or are on active duty as a member of its various service branches, you should probably add Disney+ to your list of potential streaming options, as The Mouse House's service does indeed offer you a formidable discount. Disney+ is currently offering service members 25% off on its annual subscription price.
The streamer only shows an annual subscription option on its ad-free Premium package, with the yearly price set $159.99. Still, the potential savings there are nothing to sneeze at. It should be noted, however, that the discount is only available to service members located in the United States, or those logged into on-base internet providers in The United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, Germany, or Japan.
Activating your Disney+ Military Discount
Apart from the noted prerequisites, there are other qualifiers to consider before you can claim the Disney+ military discount. Specifically, Disney+ plus notes that the discount is not applicable if you already have an active subscription. Nor is it applicable to subs included as part of a streaming bundle with other Disney properties like Hulu or ESPN+, among others.
There is one more hoop you'll need to jump through if you want to lay claim to a military discount on your Disney+ sub, as you'll also need a membership to The Exchange. If you're unfamiliar, The Exchange has been around for more than a century, dedicating itself to helping provide service members with tax-free, and/or heavily discounted food, services and goods.
It should go without saying that you also need to be a veteran or active service member to sign up for The Exchange, and it would appear that the 25% Disney+ discount for military members is far from the only benefit you might receive with a membership. Once you've signed up, you can activate your Disney+ discount by visiting The Exchange website and searching for Disney+ subscription. Click Shop Now on the ensuing page, sign in to your Exchange account, then select Authenticate Now. You'll then be redirected to Disney+, where you'll need to create an account and add a method of payment. From there, enjoy all the good streaming content from Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, and more.