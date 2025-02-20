How To Watch Prime Video Without Paying For Amazon Prime

To dip your toe into Prime Video land without fully committing to a monthly membership, you can directly purchase or rent certain titles available through the Prime Video library. To get there on a computer:

Advertisement

Open a browser tab, go to amazon.com, and log in. Click the hamburger icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Under Digital Content & Devices, select Prime Video. Pick All Videos.

Meanwhile, here's what you do on a supported mobile device:

Launch the Prime Video app. This is different from the Amazon app. Log into your Amazon account. Choose the profile you'd like to purchase or rent (and eventually watch) from.

Once you have a full view of the entire Prime Video catalog, find and click a TV show or movie you'd like to watch. While some of the videos may be available to watch for free, most items will likely be available to either buy or borrow for a one-time fee each. You can purchase or rent a copy of the title in your chosen video quality (such as standard definition, high definition, or ultra-high definition).

Note that any title you buy will be added to My Stuff, where all your media purchases will be listed. These videos will generally be downloadable or can be streamed whenever you want, but they may become unavailable because of licensing restrictions, among other reasons. Moreover, rentals afford you a limit of 30 days to watch the video and 48 hours to finish it once you start playback before you lose access.

Advertisement

Alternatively, in lieu of signing up for an Amazon Prime plan, you can supposedly avail a Prime Video-only membership for $8.99 per month. Subscribing to it can be quite difficult, though.