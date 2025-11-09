I've Tried Every Major Smart TV Device, And I Still Recommend Apple TV. Here's Why

I've been using Apple TV for a decade: first in the form of the 3rd-generation Apple TV and later in the form of the 1st-generation Apple TV 4K (which I still own and use today). In all that time, I've found plenty to gripe about. I put up with the annoying lack of a streaming app store on the old 3rd-gen device, I've dealt with that frustrating 4K remote that's now been tossed out for subsequent generations, and I've struggled with streaming and audio quality issues that have no right happening on a device so expensive.

But through all that, my Apple TV still remains my preferred way to stream. It might not be great, but all the other major smart TV devices still fall short of it. I know because I've tried them, too. It happens like this: Every so often, I'll throw in the towel on my 1st-gen Apple TV 4K and convince myself to try something from the competition. That's when I've picked up a Roku Ultra, a Chromecast with Google TV, or a Fire TV Stick 4K Max. I'll spend a few weeks with it, really trying to make it work, but every time, I find myself reverting back to Apple TV without fail. It's not even about brand loyalty. It's just that Roku, Chromecast, and Fire TV all fall short in ways that are even more annoying than what bugs me about the Apple TV. I'll take you through my thought process, device by device.