Here's Why Google Discontinued Its Chromecast Streaming Devices

With streaming platforms like Netflix making it easier than ever before for people to watch shows and movies at the convenience of their homes, there has been a subsequent rise in demand and popularity for streaming devices. These tiny, oftentimes inexpensive pieces of hardware can transform your regular television into a smart one — allowing you to install on-demand services like Prime Video. Google's Chromecast has earned a reputation for itself after having supplied living rooms with smart features for over a decade now.

Third-party marketplaces like eBay might still have listings of older Chromecast models at attractive discounts. However, out of all the things you should know before buying a Chromecast device, the most important is the fact that it has now been replaced by the Google TV Streamer. Although Google's discontinuation of its popular products isn't a concept that's foreign to those who stay in the tech loop, something as successful as the Chromecast being discontinued does turn a lot of heads.

Fortunately, Google isn't killing Chromecast in its entirety — think of it more as a rebrand. The Google TV Streamer offers the same functionality as the outgoing Chromecast devices, but with improved hardware and additional features. If you're looking to buy a streaming device and want a vanilla Android TV experience, it's recommended that you opt for the Google TV Streamer instead of an older Chromecast model — although these devices will continue to receive bug fixes and security updates.