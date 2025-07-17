Here's Why Google Discontinued Its Chromecast Streaming Devices
With streaming platforms like Netflix making it easier than ever before for people to watch shows and movies at the convenience of their homes, there has been a subsequent rise in demand and popularity for streaming devices. These tiny, oftentimes inexpensive pieces of hardware can transform your regular television into a smart one — allowing you to install on-demand services like Prime Video. Google's Chromecast has earned a reputation for itself after having supplied living rooms with smart features for over a decade now.
Third-party marketplaces like eBay might still have listings of older Chromecast models at attractive discounts. However, out of all the things you should know before buying a Chromecast device, the most important is the fact that it has now been replaced by the Google TV Streamer. Although Google's discontinuation of its popular products isn't a concept that's foreign to those who stay in the tech loop, something as successful as the Chromecast being discontinued does turn a lot of heads.
Fortunately, Google isn't killing Chromecast in its entirety — think of it more as a rebrand. The Google TV Streamer offers the same functionality as the outgoing Chromecast devices, but with improved hardware and additional features. If you're looking to buy a streaming device and want a vanilla Android TV experience, it's recommended that you opt for the Google TV Streamer instead of an older Chromecast model — although these devices will continue to receive bug fixes and security updates.
What changes does Google TV Streamer bring?
The effortless setup process was what made Chromecast so popular — it was essentially an HDMI dongle that stayed tucked behind your television. In contrast, the Google TV Streamer requires a bit of presence as a smart home hub, resembling the likes of an Apple TV 4K. The streaming box comes with a built-in Ethernet port, so you don't have to rely on wireless connectivity — especially if your router is situated nearby.
The included remote boasts a slightly new design as well, and is accompanied by a "Find my remote" voice command if you ever happen to misplace it. It comes with dedicated quick access shortcuts to YouTube and Netflix, alongside a customizable button that can be programmed to launch any app of your choice.
At $99, the Google TV Streamer is twice as expensive as the outgoing Chromecast with Google TV model. Both devices support HDR 10+ with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and ship with a convenient voice-enabled remote. However, with 32GB of storage space and 4GB of RAM, the Google TV Streamer quadruples the capacity and doubles the memory compared to the Chromecast model it replaces.
Two other major additions include support for Matter and Thread — allowing you to use your Google TV Streamer as a centralized smart home hub with much broader compatibility. The increased horsepower also means you get access to generative AI features, including access to Gemini on your TV.