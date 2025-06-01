How You Can Use Gemini AI On Your Google TV (When It Launches)

In 2017, Google put its assistant on the smart TV platform for the first time. In the years that have passed since, Google Assistant has been replaced with the new Gemini assistant across the entirety of Google's hardware ecosystem. At the I/O 2025 event in May, Google announced that the Gemini assistant will finally make its way to TVs later this year, after finding a spot on smartphones, Chromebooks, and desktops.

So, how will Gemini work on the new Google TV platform? Well, just the way things worked with Google Assistant. Back when Android TV was a thing, the remotes used to come with a dedicated Google Assistant button. However, it worked just fine with TVs that had an onboard mic to let users summon the AI assistant with a voice command. Gemini won't be any different.

You will be able to summon it using the "hey Google" hotword. Now, you can either speak the voice command into the remote's built-in mic or say it loud enough for the TV's microphone array to pick it up. Either way, Gemini will jump into action the moment it detects users summoning it.

TCL, for example, is making Google TV gear that will come equipped with far-field mics so that users can interact with Gemini directly, without ever touching the remote. Once the AI assistant shows up with its distinct pill-shaped bar at the bottom, users can push relevant queries such as "suggest me some fun movies like Jurassic Park" or "give me the sports news overview for the day."

