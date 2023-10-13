Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max 2nd Gen Vs 1st Gen Differences: Is It Worth The Upgrade?

What separates the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) from the 1st Gen boils down to what could best be described as incremental upgrades. Though many of the core specs and features remain the same, with both versions supporting Dolby Atmos, HDR, and Dolby Vision, up to 4K Ultra HD picture quality, and Alexa Home Theater integration.

Beyond the shared features, the 2nd Gen model includes FireOS 8 (as opposed to the previous version's FireOS 7), and can support Wi-Fi 6E (while the older Fire TV Stick cannot). Amazon has also been touting the Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced, which only comes with the 2nd Gen 4K stick, but all that means is that you have four dedicated buttons for immediately opening four specific streaming apps. A handy shortcut, sure, but not entirely necessary when you can just use the Alexa Voice button to tell the Fire TV Stick which app you want to load.

There are a handful of hardware improvements with the newest model as well. The 4K Max 2nd Gen now uses a 2.0GHz CPU (up from the 1st Gen's 1,8GHz), and an 850MHz GPU (over the older model's 750MHz), which isn't a game-changer but does mean overall video performance may be less susceptible to issues. But the most notable upgrade is the internal storage space, which has been doubled from 8 GB in the 1st Gen to 16 GB, giving you a lot more space for more apps (and potentially games).