5 Of The Worst Places To Put A Soundbar, And Why

Televisions these days are rather remarkable. Between the sterling 4K quality, the high dynamic range, and the sheer size that some of them come in, there is very little else you could possibly want from a TV. Well, there is one thing: better sound. So much technology goes into improving the picture and the smart features that sound is often an afterthought, and glorious TV sets are saddled with tiny speakers that are typically placed on the back of the screen, delivering subpar sound quality and pointing away from where you are sitting. Because of this, a device that has almost become a necessity if you want a modicum of good sound quality for your living room, bedroom, or other space is a soundbar.

With this speaker, typically placed below the TV on a cabinet or mounted on the wall with the TV, you can get pretty dynamic sound. Not only are they directionally oriented towards the TV watcher, but they can often accommodate Dolby Atmos and be tuned to best fill your room with sound. For those who do not have the space or budget for a true-blue surround sound system, a soundbar from one of the major brands like Sonos or JBL is an excellent alternative. Because it is a free-standing speaker, you may be tempted to put it in places where it does not really belong, but you should be cautious about where you place your soundbar. Placing it wrongly can harm it or just won't give you the best sound it can. Here, we are going to look at five places you should avoid placing your soundbar to maximize the quality of your television's audio.