TVs and house hunting share three things in common: location, location, and location. Just as the location of your home is important in ensuring you have a good experience, so is the TV's location in your home. The TV is often the central focus of the living room. And though you might think that any spot with an electrical outlet will do, there's more to it than just that. Even if you've bought the most expensive TV on the market, it isn't going to hang itself. The responsibility still falls on you, and you definitely don't want to mess it up.

The first and most important thing to do after buying a new TV is to pick a suitable location to mount it. Some people like to be different by hanging it in an unconventional location, but this often comes at the expense of the TV's durability. Others choose spots they feel are the most convenient, though this doesn't always work out. There are also those who go with conventional locations without realizing it's ruining their viewing experience. With that said, if you want to avoid being any of these people, here are 8 of the worst places to put a TV, and why.