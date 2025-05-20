8 Of The Worst Places To Put A TV, And Why
TVs and house hunting share three things in common: location, location, and location. Just as the location of your home is important in ensuring you have a good experience, so is the TV's location in your home. The TV is often the central focus of the living room. And though you might think that any spot with an electrical outlet will do, there's more to it than just that. Even if you've bought the most expensive TV on the market, it isn't going to hang itself. The responsibility still falls on you, and you definitely don't want to mess it up.
The first and most important thing to do after buying a new TV is to pick a suitable location to mount it. Some people like to be different by hanging it in an unconventional location, but this often comes at the expense of the TV's durability. Others choose spots they feel are the most convenient, though this doesn't always work out. There are also those who go with conventional locations without realizing it's ruining their viewing experience. With that said, if you want to avoid being any of these people, here are 8 of the worst places to put a TV, and why.
Directly across from a window
One mistake people make when hanging a TV is placing it directly across from a window. This is a rookie mistake. You don't want to sit down to watch your favorite show, only to be blinded by sunlight reflecting off the screen. While natural light is great for reading a book or enjoying a sunny day, it's a TV's worst enemy. The glare from the sun can make it nearly impossible to see the picture clearly, which can ruin your experience.
For instance, in the evening, the glare might be mild, but by afternoon or morning, it could become unbearable. Even if you have blackout curtains or shades, they don't always solve the problem. Light can still sneak through the cracks or bounce off reflective surfaces. You also don't want to constantly get up to adjust the curtains and blinds for light. Aside from this, placing your TV directly across from a window isn't ideal for your privacy either. You don't want neighbors and bystanders knowing exactly what you're tuned in to at a glance.
The solution is simply to avoid placing your TV directly across from a window. Instead, choose a location where you can control the lighting. We recommend picking a spot away from natural light sources and at an angle to reduce glare on your TV screen. But if you must place it near a window, invest in good curtains or other coverings.
In front of a doorway
Another huge blunder you can make when mounting your TV is placing it in front of a doorway. This has dire ramifications, three of which stand out. The first and most obvious is that the traffic of a doorway will likely interrupt your viewing. The moment you position your TV in front of a door, you're inviting constant distractions: Family members or other cohabitants walking in and out, the door creaking every time it opens, and your attention naturally shifting to the movement. Instead of immersing yourself in your favorite movie or show, you'll be repeatedly distracted by the activity around the doorway.
Secondly, when a door is constantly in use, it can create congestion in the room. People will be forced to navigate around the TV every time they walk through, which quickly makes your living space feel cramped and awkward, even when it isn't. This is particularly relevant in shared living spaces.
Thirdly, there's also the noise factor. A door opening and closing can disrupt the sound quality, especially if it's near a speaker or soundbar. This can be a nightmare, as the soundbar is meant to complement your TV setup. You don't want to miss out on the full audio experience, which is half of the entertainment.
Above the fireplace
A very common mistake people make when hanging their TV is choosing the fireplace, and we get it. A TV above your fireplace might seem like the ultimate comfort hack. If you live in a cold climate, this has likely crossed your mind once or twice. But we're here to tell you this is one of the worst places you can mount your TV. In fact, you should never mount your TV above a fireplace. From a design standpoint, it looks great. However, it comes with issues that make it a poor choice in both the long and short run. Three main concerns arise when placing your TV above a fireplace.
First is the viewing angle. Think about the neck pain that comes from watching a screen positioned above eye level. It might not seem like a big deal at first, but after hours or days of watching, your neck will start to ache. Second is the heat factor. Fireplaces generate a lot of heat. Over time, excessive heat and soot can cause internal components of your TV to deteriorate. This can lead to potential malfunctions and reduce the lifespan of your device. Modern flat-screen TVs are even more sensitive to heat than older models. Thirdly, there's the issue of glare. The position of a TV above the fireplace can make it more susceptible to reflections from the fire. This creates a distracting glare on the screen, ruining your picture quality.
Too high on the wall
You can hang your TV too high on the wall, even if it's not above a fireplace. This is one of the common mistakes you might make when mounting a TV. A mounted TV is always a great design choice. It frees up floor space and allows you to customize the surroundings more easily. It also adds a touch of sleek, modern elegance to the room. But putting the TV too high can completely ruin your experience.
The first concern with a TV being too high is the neck strain it can cause. A TV placed above eye level means you'll have to tilt upward to view it properly. This takes a toll on your neck muscles in the short — and especially the long — run. You don't want to spend as much on neck massages and pain relievers as you did on the TV. Not to mention the constant adjustments you'll have to make just to get a good view.
The viewing angle will also be compromised. The higher the TV is, the more difficult it becomes to view the screen from different positions. This inconvenience applies to sound as well. If your TV is mounted too high, the sound might bounce off the ceiling, reducing audio quality. Finding the right height to mount your TV can be tricky, but ideally, your TV should be at eye level when you're seated.
In the kitchen
Having a TV in the kitchen does sound like a great idea. You can watch as you cook, eat, or clean, and follow recipes from a big screen. While it sounds like a great match, it's anything but ideal for both you and your TV. One reason why is that the kitchen is a messy place. Grease, heat, and water are only some of the harmful elements your TV will be exposed to. You run the risk of splashes, splatters, and spills. Secondly, the kitchen is a noisy place, and this will surely get in the way of your experience. Blender sounds, dishes clanking, and pots sizzling will almost always drown out your TV's audio. You also don't want your TV to overpower these sounds, as audio cues are important to the cooking experience as well.
Another reason the kitchen is a poor location is the space. Kitchens are typically filled with appliances, counter space, and storage. Trying to squeeze a TV into this already crowded area likely won't end well. It can make the room feel cramped and cluttered, affecting the functionality of both your kitchen and your TV. And since the kitchen isn't really a sitting area, you won't enjoy the comforts of watching a show in a relaxed setting.
In front of a picture or artwork
After buying a new TV, you won't want to fall into the trap of placing it in front of a picture or artwork. The living room is always an attractive location for pictures and artwork. You'll want to show off yourself, family, friends, and art pieces you find amusing. So, if you also wish to place a TV in the living room, you must strike a balance. One thing to avoid when striking such a balance is placing the TV too close to a picture or artwork. This can clash with the overall aesthetic and functionality of the room, and here's why.
The art itself, whether a beautiful painting or photograph, is often a key design feature in a room. So, placing it next to or behind a TV screen can reduce its purpose and appeal. This also works the other way around, as artworks, particularly those that are visually stimulating, can distract from your TV viewing. It can throw off the balance of the room. Instead of creating a balanced, well-thought-out layout, you end up with a space that feels cluttered and poorly planned. Then there's the challenge of reflections. The glass or glossy finish on many TV screens can reflect the artwork.
In a corner of the room
To many, the corner of the room is a good spot to place a TV. And we see why. The corner seems to be an ideal spot for a few reasons. One is that it gives you more wall space. Another is that you get to make the most out of viewing angles. You also probably won't have to worry about glare. But though these reasons are appealing, the corner of the room is also not an ideal spot to place a TV for many reasons.
Firstly, it will be difficult to install the TV in a corner, seeing as most mounts are made for flat wall spaces. That said, TV mounts aren't universal, and you might be able to find one that works for you. Even then, cable management will present its own challenges.
Secondly, if you have a large TV, the corner is a bad spot. It will extend into the room, taking up a lot of space and looking awkward while doing so. Additionally, you'll find it tricky to arrange furniture around a corner TV. This will certainly throw off the aesthetic of the room. Except, of course, you have an irregularly shaped room that works with this. Still, you have to consider the angle of the doorway against the corner for reasons we talked about earlier.
At the bathroom or poolside
The last and arguably the worst place to put a TV is by a poolside or in the bathroom. This quirky location might come to mind when you think of mounting your TV, though likely for reasons that would surprise us. Why? Because the bathroom and poolside are splash zones. TVs and water certainly do not mix well. Bathrooms and pool areas are full of humidity, steam, and splashes of water. These elements are an absolute nightmare for electronic devices, and your beloved TV is no different. Exposure to high humidity can cause internal components to rust or malfunction. A few accidental splashes of water could short-circuit the system. The risks are endless.
Another issue is the viewing experience. Bathrooms are often poorly lit and enclosed areas that are not ideal for visibility. There's also the practicality of steam covering the TV screen, making it hard to see. The poolside, on the other hand, presents its own challenges. Not only is your TV not built for the outdoors, especially in the summer, but it also cannot withstand the extreme temperatures of many weather conditions. If you have a dedicated outdoor TV, you might be able to work around this. However, you cannot put most regular TVs outside, and the ones being referenced on this list are not outdoor-usable. So, pick a book or magazine for your bathroom time and poolside entertainment. Save the TV for more conventional and reasonable locations like your living room.