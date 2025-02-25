Are TV Mounts Universal? What To Look For When You Buy

The late '90s brought about a huge forward leap in television technology with Fujitsu's flat plasma television in 1997. Prior to that, a basic 32-inch CRT TV was not only much bulkier, but also often tipped the scales at over 100 pounds. That said, some old CRT TVs are making a big comeback, but reminiscing about the past aside, technology refuses to remain still. Take the most advanced TVs available in 2024 for example, which offer some stunning advancements.

One of the advantages of flat screen TVs is the ability to more easily mount them to walls, opening up several new room layout options. According to Sanus, it created the very first universal wall mount in 2002, called the VisionMount VMPL. In the last few decades, you've likely seen several different TV mount kits on store shelves, but how do you choose the right one?

Fortunately, nearly every modern flat-screen includes four attachment points on the back, set in an industry standardized pattern called VESA (Video Electronics Standards Association). What this means is, unless otherwise stated on the packaging, TV mounts are universal. However, you must ensure you get a mount that corresponds with the screen size of your TV, as VESA uses different patterns for a 32-inch vs. a 60-inch, for example. And don't forget to consider audience viewing angles, as some mounts offer more articulation, while others are static.

