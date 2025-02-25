Are TV Mounts Universal? What To Look For When You Buy
The late '90s brought about a huge forward leap in television technology with Fujitsu's flat plasma television in 1997. Prior to that, a basic 32-inch CRT TV was not only much bulkier, but also often tipped the scales at over 100 pounds. That said, some old CRT TVs are making a big comeback, but reminiscing about the past aside, technology refuses to remain still. Take the most advanced TVs available in 2024 for example, which offer some stunning advancements.
One of the advantages of flat screen TVs is the ability to more easily mount them to walls, opening up several new room layout options. According to Sanus, it created the very first universal wall mount in 2002, called the VisionMount VMPL. In the last few decades, you've likely seen several different TV mount kits on store shelves, but how do you choose the right one?
Fortunately, nearly every modern flat-screen includes four attachment points on the back, set in an industry standardized pattern called VESA (Video Electronics Standards Association). What this means is, unless otherwise stated on the packaging, TV mounts are universal. However, you must ensure you get a mount that corresponds with the screen size of your TV, as VESA uses different patterns for a 32-inch vs. a 60-inch, for example. And don't forget to consider audience viewing angles, as some mounts offer more articulation, while others are static.
What qualities to look for in a TV mount
Before you select a mount, you should consider where the TV is going and what angles will result in the best viewing experience. There are several types of mounts, such as fixed, tilting, full-motion, corner mounts and even pull-down variants, so you'll need to plan ahead with regard to placement. For example, many install the TV over their fireplace. However, with a fixed mount, this would place the viewing angle of the screen too high, potentially creating a literal pain in the neck. Unfortunately, this scenario describes just one of many mistakes you might be making when mounting a TV. However, this arrangement can still work with a pull-down TV mount that allows you to lower your screen with downward articulating support arms.
Beyond ensuring a mount is properly rated to handle your TV, an extra measure of comfort is also selecting a product with a UL certification. This means the mount has undergone additional testing to demonstrate it meets the highest standards. Some brands that offer UL certification have received better feedback than others. For example, among several expert reviews, Sanus, Echogear, and Mounting Dream products were highly rated for characteristics like, enhanced range of motion, build quality, and impressive weight capacity.
One other aspect to consider in a TV mount is whether it allows for small adjustments following installation. Some products allow a bit of tilting capability, so you can correct any slight off-kilter issues, while others do not.