10 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Mounting A TV

When you buy a new TV, you have a very important decision to make: Will you set it on an entertainment stand or take on the far more industrious task of mounting it on a wall? Mounting may require a little extra work, but it has several advantages, especially in terms of saving space.

Advertisement

Mounting your TV frees up floor space and removes the need for a separate stand. You can put something else underneath the TV, which may be preferable to people living in smaller spaces like apartments. It also creates a cleaner, more minimalistic look by keeping cords and wires out of sight. This is especially helpful for people with pets or small children who might try to mess with the television.

Once your TV is mounted, you'll likely enjoy it for years to come. The hardest part is simply getting it up there. There are some common mistakes people tend to make when mounting TVs, especially if they've never done it before. It certainly requires careful preparation so that you don't damage the wall or the television. By being aware of the following pitfalls, you'll feel far more at ease with that expensive piece of equipment securely mounted on your wall.

Advertisement