How To Find The Right Height To Mount Your TV

You've taken the decision to wall mount your television. Besides making sure you have the right set of tools to mount your TV and figuring out a wire layout to hide your TV cables and keep things clutter-free, working out the perfect mounting height is a vital step towards an ideal viewing setup that delivers both comfort and picture quality. The question of the right height for your TV may seem simple at face value, but there actually isn't a single answer. Besides personal preference, there are many factors that determine the right height, from the size of your TV and the way your furniture is laid out, to the height, angle, and distance from which you will be watching. The trick is to measure and experiment with different options before you drill that first hole.

A wall-mounted TV has several advantages compared to using the supplied stand, such as conserving space and keeping your TV safe from accidental spills. However, bad placement could cause a variety of issues, from a crick in the neck and eye strain to inferior picture quality. The standard rule of thumb for finding the right height is to have the center of the TV at the eye level of the viewer, though things get a little more complicated when you factor in the different heights of multiple viewers, as well as watching positions and angles.