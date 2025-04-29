Can You Put A Regular TV Outside? (And What Temperatures Can It Withstand?)

Those with access to a nice outdoor area, like a covered patio, might consider moving their flatscreen TV out into the fresh air. After all, on a comfortable day, wouldn't it be nice to enjoy sports or even a movie out on your deck? It sounds like a great time, but it's not advisable to mount your living room TV outside.

However, if you're determined to use your indoor TV outdoors, there are steps you can take to help protect it, albeit at the risk of voiding your warranty. You can purchase a special weatherproof enclosure that helps reduce the impact of nature. However, a proper case that shields the unit from rain, snow, and blown debris isn't cheap, and depending on your screen size, it could be anywhere from a few hundred to over $1000. In addition, you'll want to keep it as dry as possible from humidity, by perhaps placing some of those desiccant silica gel packets, which absorb moisture into the enclosure. However, the elements will take a toll on your set, and you could be significantly shortening operating life, no matter what preventative measures are taken.

It's important to note the distinction between a regular TV's operating temperatures and storage temperatures. For example, Insignia stipulates on its 39-inch LED (NS-39D310NA19) that when in use, the unit can tolerate between 41 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit. However, when turned off and in storage, the same TV can endure environments from 32 up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit.